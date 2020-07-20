Quantcast
// RR One

Inside Grand Seiko’s New Pop-Up Shop With Watches of Switzerland

Like Japan’s famed sakura season, the “Nature of Time Experience” is for a limited time only.

Grand Seiko Nature of Time Watches Courtesy of Grand Seiko

Earlier this month, Watches of Switzerland and Grand Seiko opened an immersive limited-edition timepiece gallery in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood that’s being touted as “the next frontier in retail” for its educational, video-enhanced presentation.

Called the “Nature of Time Experience” — a nod to the fleeting beauty of Japan’s famed cherry blossom season — the exhibition, which runs until Sept. 30 at 119 Spring Street, features the largest collection of Grand Seiko timepieces in the world, including the four season-inspired models in the Nature of Time collection, never-before-seen models and watches distinguished by their exceptional rarity. (All are available for purchase.)

Grand Seiko x WoS Pop-Up

Grand Seiko x WoS Pop-Up  Courtesy of Grand Seiko

“In partnership with Grand Seiko, we have concepted an innovative and immersive experience inspired by Japan’s ever-changing seasons,” says David Hurley, executive vice president of Watches of Switzerland. “The exhibition space features eight distinct zones that allow guests to explore Grand Seiko’s legacy, brand philosophy and world-class timepieces through interactive technology. Uniquely Japanese in design and finishing, this meticulously personalized space is the perfect complement to the timepieces and allows guests to understand and experience watchmaking in a whole new way.”

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Pop-Up

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Pop-Up  Courtesy of Grand Seiko

While the pop-up is open to walk-ins, reservations are encouraged due to limited capacity. (Masks and social distancing are required.)

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Pop-Up

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Pop-Up  Courtesy of Grand Seiko

“In addition to the Nature of Time experience itself, it was important to showcase unique timepieces that will be unveiled for the first time in the U.S.,” says Brice Le Troadec, president of Grand Seiko Corporation of America. “We curated an extensive collection of Grand Seiko timepieces, including Japan-exclusive models that highlight key qualities of Grand Seiko, like the 44GS case design and snowflake dial, most of which are featured in gold. Guests will also have the opportunity to see recently announced models that are not available just yet, as well as our Masterpieces. Of course, the Toge Special Edition is on display.”

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Toge Special Edition Watch

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Toge Special Edition Watch  Courtesy of Grand Seiko

Later this summer, the pandemic gods willing, visitors will have an opportunity to visit the downstairs Takumi Lounge, a VIP room modeled after the bars of Ginza, for a taste of true Japanese hospitality.

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Takumi Lounge

Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Takumi Lounge  Courtesy of Watches of Switzerland

For Grand Seiko lovers unable to make it to the gallery, a virtual gallery, complete with interactive augmented reality technology and videos, is located at grandseikonatureoftime.com.

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad