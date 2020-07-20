Inside Grand Seiko’s New Pop-Up Shop With Watches of Switzerland

Earlier this month, Watches of Switzerland and Grand Seiko opened an immersive limited-edition timepiece gallery in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood that’s being touted as “the next frontier in retail” for its educational, video-enhanced presentation.

Called the “Nature of Time Experience” — a nod to the fleeting beauty of Japan’s famed cherry blossom season — the exhibition, which runs until Sept. 30 at 119 Spring Street, features the largest collection of Grand Seiko timepieces in the world, including the four season-inspired models in the Nature of Time collection, never-before-seen models and watches distinguished by their exceptional rarity. (All are available for purchase.)

“In partnership with Grand Seiko, we have concepted an innovative and immersive experience inspired by Japan’s ever-changing seasons,” says David Hurley, executive vice president of Watches of Switzerland. “The exhibition space features eight distinct zones that allow guests to explore Grand Seiko’s legacy, brand philosophy and world-class timepieces through interactive technology. Uniquely Japanese in design and finishing, this meticulously personalized space is the perfect complement to the timepieces and allows guests to understand and experience watchmaking in a whole new way.”

While the pop-up is open to walk-ins, reservations are encouraged due to limited capacity. (Masks and social distancing are required.)

“In addition to the Nature of Time experience itself, it was important to showcase unique timepieces that will be unveiled for the first time in the U.S.,” says Brice Le Troadec, president of Grand Seiko Corporation of America. “We curated an extensive collection of Grand Seiko timepieces, including Japan-exclusive models that highlight key qualities of Grand Seiko, like the 44GS case design and snowflake dial, most of which are featured in gold. Guests will also have the opportunity to see recently announced models that are not available just yet, as well as our Masterpieces. Of course, the Toge Special Edition is on display.”

Later this summer, the pandemic gods willing, visitors will have an opportunity to visit the downstairs Takumi Lounge, a VIP room modeled after the bars of Ginza, for a taste of true Japanese hospitality.

For Grand Seiko lovers unable to make it to the gallery, a virtual gallery, complete with interactive augmented reality technology and videos, is located at grandseikonatureoftime.com.