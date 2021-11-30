IWC Unveils the First Big Pilot Watch With a Chronograph Function

IWC’s latest wrist candy will make you stop and take notice, literally.

The Swiss watchmaker has just unveiled the first Big Pilot with a chronograph function. The new reference, which is part of the “Le Petit Prince” line inspired by the beloved Antoine de Saint-Exupéry novel of the same name, marks the first time the iconic aviator’s timepiece has been equipped with a push-button to help measure elapsed time.

Limited to 500 pieces, the watch sports a sizable 43 mm stainless-steel case, along with the trademark “Le Petit Prince” deep-blue sunburst dial and rhodium-plated hands. The hands, indices and numerals also feature a luminous coating to make the dial easier to read at night or in low light conditions.

Fitted with a brown calfskin strap and folding clasp, the chronograph is controlled by a single push-button (instead of a pair) that has been seamlessly integrated to ensure it doesn’t detract from the watch’s large case and distinctive cone-shaped crown.

“We have had the idea to present a Big Pilot’s Watch with a chronograph function for some time now. However, one can hardly imagine the unmistakable design with the large case and conical crown with two chronograph pushers on the side of the case,” IWC’s creative director Christian Knoop said in a statement. “Therefore, we hit upon the surprising and at the same time logical idea to integrate a monopusher chronograph.”

According to IWC, the monopusher chronograph is exceptionally easy to use and practical. Users simply press the button once to start measuring time and press it a second time to stop. Stop times of up to one hour are displayed front and center on the totalizer at 12 o’clock. When the button is pushed a third time, the chronograph is reset to zero.

Powering the Big Pilot is the IWC caliber 59365. This is one of three chronograph movements, but the only one that can be manually wound. IWC says 70 revolutions of the crown are sufficient to build up the watch’s eight-day power reserve. There is a power-reserve indicator on the back of the movement that can be seen through the sapphire glass caseback.

Priced at $16,100, the Big Pilot’s Watch Monopusher Edition “Le Petit Prince” is available through IWC boutiques, select retail stores or online.

Check out more photos below: