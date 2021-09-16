IWC Designed a Roving Exhibition to Take Its Big Pilot Watch Across the United States

IWC is hitting the road in celebration of an enduring classic.

On Thursday, IWC Schaffhausen announced plans to travel the US with a brand-new interactive Big Pilot exhibition. The Swiss watchmaker’s first roadshow will stop in eight cities across the country, starting in Los Angeles and ending in New York. Housed in specially converted shipping containers, the exhibition will offer visitors a detailed look inside the watchmaker’s world, with a specific focus on its 182 years of history and the newest additions to its Big Pilot watch series.

One of the key elements of the exhibition is the new hologram technology that will be on display. The watchmaker says the tech will allow for a life-sized projection of IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr to be “teleported” to each location and welcome guests into the booth. IWC’s former head watchmaker Kurt Klaus will also make a holographic appearance, and so will seven-time Formula One champion and brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton. Additionally, a dedicated “Creator Wall” will be presented to highlight a few of IWC’s most notable partners. The wall will share stories on how the Big Pilot watch has been a companion to each partner on their journey to success.

The watchmaker’s 2021 collection of Big Pilot timepieces, which includes the newly redesigned IWC Big Pilot 43, will also be on display. It’s the latest iteration of a line introduced 80 years ago. Starting out as a functional military watch, the timepiece has become one of today’s most recognized designs. Offering a balance of form and function, the watch features a distinct conical crown (easy for pilots to maneuver even with gloves on), a riveted strap and a highly legible dial that takes its cues from cockpit instruments. IWC calls it a model for “pioneers who dare to dream.”

The interactive exhibition will travel across the U.S. from September 23 to November 14, with stops in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Newport Beach, Scottsdale, Miami, Charleston, SC; Houston and New York City. To find out when the exhibition will be in your area code, or to book an appointment to see it, visit IWC.com for more information.