IWC Drops a Colorful New Pilot’s Watch With a ‘Miami Pink’ Strap in Time for the City’s F1 Grand Prix

Nothing says summer like a splash of bright color—and IWC’s latest watch is like strapping the season on your wrist.

To celebrate the tenth year of its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team, IWC just launched a new Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 complete with a “Miami Pink” rubber strap.

The launch is timely: the second Miami Grand Prix will kick off this week. Here, members of the Mercedes-AMG F1 team will reference the sun-kissed lifestyle and vibrant colors of the city’s Ocean Drive with electric pink details on their gloves and shoes. The complementary pink strap was designed to fit in with the rest of the vibrant kit.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team Driver Lewis Hamilton wearing the IWC “Miami Pink” IWC

IWC debuted the watch as the first official team timepiece at 2022’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The first edition featured a slightly more subtle green rubber strap, matching the accents on the dial. Now, we get the addition of a bold pink strap as well as the option of a more neutral black calfskin, both of which can be easily swapped to the piece’s quick-change system.

Aside from the eye-catching new strap, the new watch is largely unchanged from the original. It features a sturdy yet lightweight grade 5 titanium case. IWC prides itself as one of the industry leaders in the implementation of titanium, debuting one of the first titanium watches on the market back in the ’80s. Inside, you’ll find the IWC-manufactured 69385 caliber movement. This robust chronograph offers a column-wheel construction with 242 parts and is visible through the sapphire caseback. In addition, its bi-directional pawl winding system builds up a power reserve of 46 hours in the mainspring.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team “Miami Pink” IWC

The brand new “Miami Pink” variation of the watch is priced at $8,350 and is available online through IWC’s website as well as in IWC’s Miami boutique for a limited time.