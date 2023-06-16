IWC Officially Unveiled the New White Pilot’s Watch Lewis Hamilton Wore at the F1 Grand Prix

F1 racer Lewis Hamilton gave us a sneak peek of IWC Schaffhausen’s newest wristwatch at the Spanish Grand Prix last month. Now the Swiss watchmaker has finally revealed it in full.

The new model is part of IWC’s ever-expanding Top Gun collection that was launched in honor of the Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, a.k.a. TOPGUN. The timepiece, known officially as the Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Lake Tahoe, features the same classic stylings as its predecessors but a chic new colorway. The white hue was reportedly inspired by the winter landscape of Lake Tahoe, hence the name. IWC has also released a Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition in the Lake Tahoe shade.

This latest piece features a large, 46.5 mm white ceramic case and a contrasting black dial with four sub-dials (date, weekday, month, and moon phase) and a four-digit year display. The black hands are finished with white Super-LumiNova to provide more contrast still, while the crown and case back ring are both stainless steel. Rounding out the design details is a white textured rubber strap.

The black dial features four sub-dials and a four-digit year display IWC Schaffhausen

The newcomer is equipped with IWC’s legendary perpetual calendar complication that was developed in the ‘80s and refined over time. Most notably, it automatically recognizes the different lengths of the months and leap years. The watch is powered by the in-house 52615 caliber. Visible through the caseback, the automotive movement has 381 components, 54 jewels, and a power reserve that will last you seven days.

The in-house 52615 caliber is visible through the caseback. IWC Schaffhausen

The best part is you already know the watch is on trend. Seven-time F1 champ Hamilton is one of the snappiest dressers in motorsport and has already demonstrated his proclivity for this piece and other IWCs. In fact, he sported the sand-colored “Mojave Desert” iteration on the podium at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix. You’ll be in good company, then.

The Lake Tahoe edition is priced at $40,900 and will be available in July.