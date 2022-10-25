IWC’s New Portofino Watches Come With Fully Traceable Swiss Calf Leather Straps

Holy cow: IWC has given a historic model some revolutionary leather.

The iconic Portofino first debuted as a pocket watch for the wrist in 1981. Since then, we’ve seen the piece take many forms, from classic time-only iterations to more complex versions, in a variety of sizes for both men and women. Now, the Swiss watchmaker has unveiled ladies’ variations of the Portofino Automatic 34, Portofino Automatic 38 and Portofino Chronograph 39, with the option of a fully traceable Swiss calf leather strap (an industry first). For the face of this sustainably focused lineup, IWC tapped Gisele Bundchen, who will also serve as the brand’s first Environmental and Community Project Advisor.

First appearing in 2019, the 34 mm Portofino is a relatively recent addition to the family of watches. Within the new collection of 34mm models, IWC offers six versions. One of the most notable updates is the day and night indicator, marking the first time the complication will be offered in a 34mm profile. On top of that, the styles with diamond-set bezels feature a fresh case design to accommodate larger stones (there’s almost one carat in total).

Portofino 34 with Day & Night Indicator IWC

With the Portofino Automatic 37, we get nine new style options, with three featuring the collection’s signature moonphase complication. Each of the nine variations houses the IWC-manufactured 32000 caliber, which offers an impressive five-day power reserve. Like the Portofino Automatic 34, the 37 mm models also showcase an updated case to accomodate bigger diamonds, totaling 1.12 carats in the larger size. You can also opt for either the new leather strap or a five-link stainless steel bracelet with this timepiece.

Portofino 37 with Moonphase Complication IWC

Last but not least, there’s the Portofino Chronograph 39. This modern 39 mm Portofino features a stainless steel case and a silver-plated dial with rhodium-plated hands and appliques. Inside, you’ll find IWC’s in-house 69355 caliber. This particular iteration is Gisele’s watch of choice. The supermodel and environmentalist, who has served as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environmental Program since 2009, seems a perfect choice to spruik the eco-friendly collection.

All of the new watches are available today. Prices range from $6,500 to $20,800 for the Portofino Automatic 34, while the Portofino Automatic 37 will set you back between $6,250 and $23,200 depending on the complication, bezel and strap choice. The Portofino Chronograph 39, meanwhile, is priced at $7,300.