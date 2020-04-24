Quantcast
IWC’s Most Exciting New Watch Will Help You Keep Track of the Moon Phase and the Tides

The Portugieser Yacht Club Moon & Tide is quite the talking piece.

IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Moon and Tide Chronograph Courtesy of IWC

For all its Swiss-German pride, IWC Schaffhausen has built its contemporary reputation on a model named the Portugieser, produced in 1939 and named after two Portuguese merchants who challenged the watchmaker to produce a wristwatch with the precision of a marine chronometer.

Now, more than eight decades after IWC fulfilled that request, the Portugieser collection is getting a massive re-boot that includes a new perpetual calendar, a nautical sports chronograph and the first watch fitted with a tide indication—all equipped with in-house calibers.

IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Moon and Tide Chronograph

IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Moon and Tide Chronograph  Courtesy of IWC

The talking piece of the collection, the $33,100 Portugieser Yacht Club Moon & Tide (Ref. 344001), features a double moon phase display—to show spring and neap tides—as well as a tide tracker that indicates the shifting times for high tide. It comes in an 18k rose gold case fronted by a blue dial with gold-plated hands, 18k gold appliques and a blue rubber strap.

“We’re introducing a completely new Yacht Club movement with a double moon indication at 12 o’clock and an indication showing whether we are facing high tides,” IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr says. “At 6 o’clock, there’s an adjustable timer, set to your individual location to run local tide cycles. So you really see the indication of high tide/low tide. It comes in a 5n gold case, has a stunning blue dial and integrated ocean-going rubber strap. It’s a very elegant talking piece.”

IWC Yacht Club Chronographs

IWC Yacht Club Chronographs  Courtesy of IWC

Although the Portugieser collection serves as the primary vehicle for the brand’s high complications, IWC shows off its sporty side with a trio of new third-generation Yacht Club Chronographs (Ref. 3907), including a stainless steel version with a blue dial ($13,100), a stainless steel version with a silver-plated dial ($13,100) and two-tone version made of stainless steel and 18k rose gold ($19,900). The models trace their lineage to a rugged, weatherproof watch that IWC debuted in 1967 and reinvented in 2010, when the Yacht Club joined the Portugieser family.

Portugieser Automatic 40

Portugieser Automatic 40  Courtesy of IWC

“The chronograph has the same classic dial layout as the first-generation Yacht Club, but it’s the first time the Portugieser line will contain a chronograph on a steel bracelet,” notes Grainger-Herr.

IWC Portugieser Chronograph

IWC Portugieser Chronograph  Courtesy of IWC

The 2020 spring novelties also include three new versions of the Portugieser Chronograph (Ref. 3716), now fitted with the in-house 69355 calibre. The two steel editions are $7,950, while an 18k rose gold boutique edition with a blue dial retails for $17,800.

Also new: The Portugieser Automatic 40 (Ref. 3583), now in a more compact 40 mm case size, ranges in price from $7,250 for the steel edition to $23,900 for the boutique edition in 18k rose gold with a blue dial. And the Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 42 (Ref. 3442) now comes in a 42 mm case—according to Grainger-Herr, “a much more versatile watch, easier to wear in terms of dimensions.” The perpetual calendar starts at $22,900 for the steel model and goes to $32,900 for the boutique editions in gold.

 

IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 42

IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar 42  Courtesy of IWC

