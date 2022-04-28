Jacob & Co.’s Newest ‘Astronomia’ NFT Watch Collection Pays Homage to the Planets

Jacob & Co. is renowned for its “Astronomia” watch collections, which take elaborate design cues from the galaxy. Pushing those celestial obsessions a bit further, the watchmaker has debuted its first watch and NFT collection to evoke the planets.

The drop, dubbed “Astronomia Metaverso,” includes eight NFTs that represent each of the planets in the Milky Way. Five are paired with matching watches; collectors of the Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and Jupiter NFTs will receive a one-off timepiece you can sport in real life. Meanwhile, owners of the Saturn, Uranus and Neptune NFT will receive signed sketches instead, along with access to an exclusive party in NYC this June. All of the timepieces are created in collaboration with NFT marketplace UNXD and feature color-matched gemstones that mirror each planet’s outer appearance.

The watches have a 44mm case with a base dial that showcases an aventurine outer finished in the planets’ colors. The physical examples will run on the watchmaker’s manual winding JCAM19 movement and feature a flying tourbillion. Each model’s case also varies from 18-karat white gold and sapphire, as seen in the Uranus model, to a mysterious black DLC Titanium and Sapphire combo that’s used for the Neptune and Saturn figures.

To be sure, the collection has no shortage of bling. The domed watches are set with brilliant-cut white diamonds, as well as scintillating pink and yellow sapphires, green tsavorites, red rubies and icy blue sapphires, all of which are designed to reflect the fire, ice and storm elements you’d encounter on each planet.

Buyers of the NFTs will unlock exclusive perks, as well as access to invite-only events and other special releases from the watchmaker. The NFTs coupled with physical examples will offer a few additional experiences, such as a private tour of Jacob & Co.’s production facility in Geneva and an invitation to dine with the brand founder Jacob Arabo. Even better, you’ll be able to participate in the design process for the watchmaker’s next range of NFT-inspired timepieces launching in 2023.

“This is a long-term commitment for us, and the first in a series of launches,” CEO Benjamin Arabo said in a statement. “As a company, we’ve always been on the bleeding edge of art and technology—forging our own path instead of following the crowd. We’re putting all our creative energy into this and can’t wait to show the world what we’re making.”

The sale date and prices for the “Astronomia Metaverso” collection have not yet been announced as of writing. But they will drop exclusively on the UNXD website where you can reserve your spot to make an offer now.