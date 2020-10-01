Quantcast
How a Bugatti Stolen in 1938 Inspired Jacob & Co.’s New $1 Million Tourbillon Watch

This unique diamond-heavy piece is bonkers.

Jacob & Co. TT Furious Bugatti La Voiture Noire Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

On the eve of World War II, one of four Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic Coupes vanished without a trace. Created by Jean Bugatti, the eldest son of company founder Ettore Bugatti, the car that went missing in 1938 was an all-black version that Jean had kept for himself. Scholars speculate that the legendary coupe, which could be worth as much as $100 million, was likely moved to a safe location in France when Germany invaded the Alsace, but no one knows for sure.

Last year, the luxury carmaker paid homage to the automotive mystery by creating a spectacular one-off creation known as “La Voiture Noire” (“The Black Car”) that promptly sold to an anonymous buyer for nearly $19 million (after taxes).

La Voiture Noire

Bugatti La Voiture Noire  Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

Now, the client has the perfect watch to complement their remarkable ride. Jacob & Co. just unveiled a new pièce unique that celebrates the enduring mystery of La Voiture Noire. Known as the Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti La Montre Noire, the watch is fashioned from 18-karat black gold and invisibly set with 344 natural black baguette-cut sapphires (even the watch’s black gold and black titanium deployant buckle is gem-set).

Patterned after its horological big brother, the Twin Turbo Furious model, La Montre Noire is a grand complication and then some. It’s equipped with two accelerated triple-axis tourbillons, a decimal minute repeater (a rarefied chiming feature that sounds on demand in 10-minute intervals), a 48-hour power reserve that boasts a differential gear mechanism and a monopusher chronograph with a reference time indicator inspired by the pit boards in motor racing.

Jacob & Co. TT Furious Bugatti La Montre Noire

Jacob & Co. TT Furious Bugatti La Montre Noire  Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

The complexity of both the movement and the 57×52 mm case—which are comprised of 832 and 88 components, respectively—makes La Montre Noire one of Jacob & Co.’s most spectacular, and stealthy, timepieces. The singular wristwatch retails for $1 million.

