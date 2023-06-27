Jacob & Co. Just Unveiled an All-Blue Titanium Chronograph

Jacob & Co.’s newest timepiece is cool in more ways than one.

Fittingly christened the Epic X Chrono Blue, the dazzling mechanical wristwatch is almost entirely blue, save for the hands, markers, and inner workings. As its name suggests, the chronograph is the latest model to emerge from the New York watchmaker’s popular Epic X Chrono line. It exudes the same sporty style as its predecessors yet it is distinguished by a cool colorway.

The 44 mm case is crafted from blue PVD titanium, as is the bezel. The front and back are covered by anti-reflective sapphire crystals, while a blue-tinted mineral crystal was used for the dial. The “Jacob & Co. Genève” runs across the face along with the line’s signature X-shaped elements. As the dial is partially transparent, several key components of the movement are visible from the front and add to the technical aesthetic. Skeletonized hands with Super-LumiNova luminescent tips indicate the time while bâton-shaped hands appear on the two sub-dials.

Flip it over to appreciate the watchmaker’s JCAA05 caliber in all its glory. Loaded with 260 components, the skeletonized self-winding movement combines bridges, a self-winding rotor, a mainspring barrel, and a column wheel. The latter controls the functioning of the chronograph: Start, stop, and reset are all governed by the hand-finished component. The caliber offers an impressive 48-hour power reserve, and the watch is also water-resistant to a depth of about 656 feet (200 meters).

The timepiece even comes with a matching blue rubber strap with an eye-catching honeycomb finish and a blue clasp made from PVD titanium. It also features two blue titanium pushers on the right side of the case and a pair of crown guards on the left for balance.

“Blue dial, blue hands, blue strap, blue pushers and most important of all, a blue case,” the watchmaker said in a statement. “The Epic X Chrono 44 mm Blue PVD Titanium has just one color. And it’s literally the coolest.”

The newcomer is priced at $23,000, and you can contact Jacob & Co. for more information.