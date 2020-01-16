You Only Have 8 Weeks to Buy Jacob & Co.’s Latest Limited Edition Chronograph Watch

Who says a luxury chronograph with a serious mechanical pedigree has to come in a predictably gray palette? Not Jacob & Co. The New York City-based watchmaker, best known for making complicated timepieces with liberal applications of diamonds, just came out with the Jacob & Co. Epic X Chrono Sky Blue, a deluxe mechanical wristwatch unapologetically bathed in powder blue.

But herein lies the rub: Buyers have just eight weeks to snap it up. Thanks to a collaboration with the retailer Watches of Switzerland and select Mayors boutiques, the limited edition wristwatch is available only until the end of February.

The Epic X Chrono Sky Blue is the latest model to emerge from Jacob & Co.’s well-regarded Epic X Chrono line. Its unisex styling includes a blue mineral crystal dial featuring rose gold accents, sky blue pushers and crown, an open-worked rubber strap and a 47mm Grade 5 titanium and 18k rose gold case. Loaded with 260 components, the semi-skeleton column-wheel bi-compax self-winding movement comes with a 48-hour power reserve.

The model is on display at the Watches of Switzerland flagship at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards alongside Jacob & Co.’s Epic X Chrono Bugatti and Epic X Chrono Messi Limited Edition timepieces. A handful of the brand’s most complicated watches will also be on view, including the Astronomia Dragon, Astronomia Solar Baguette, Twin Turbo Furious, Fleurs de Jardin and the Brilliant Arlequino Pastel.

“Out of the ordinary and exceptional product is what our clients have come to expect when they visit our stores,” says David Hurley, executive vice president of the Watches of Switzerland Group USA. “Collaborating on this exclusive launch with Jacob & Co., a brand that is continually pushing the limits in design and innovation, was a natural choice for us. We are committed to continuing to enhance the in-store experience for our customer and look forward to spotlighting and announcing new, unexpected, undiscovered and extraordinary offerings this year through additional partnerships and collaborations.”

Available in a limited edition of 180 pieces, the Jacob & Co. Epic X Chrono Sky Blue retails for $48,000.