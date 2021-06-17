Jacob & Co.’s New $580,000 ‘Fast & Furious’ Timepiece Is Just as Insane as You’d Expect

It’s been 20 years since we watched Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and a handful of hell-raising hot rods tear it up on the big screen in the first Fast & Furious movie. To celebrate, Jacob & Co. has unleashed a new timepiece dedicated to the beloved multibillion-dollar franchise and its menacing rides.

The limited-edition wrist candy is a riff on the watchmaker’s high-tech, high-speed Twin Turbo Furious that’s been equipped with a ton of unabashed references to the 2001 flick. Think checkered flags and muscle cars that epitomize living life a quarter-mile at a time.

The watch is housed in a textured black carbon case that measures 57mm by 52mm and comprises some 88 parts, including a stainless steel bezel. The large sapphire crystal dial is emblazoned with imagery from The Fast and the Furious as well as the film’s logo. Occupying front and center is a “starting girl” flanked by the two most famous muscle cars of the first film: Vin Diesel’s 1970 Dodge Charger is to the left while Paul Walker’s souped-up Toyota Supra is to the right.

The timepiece’s intricate inner workings rival that of a high-octane street racer, too. It’s fitted with twin triple-axis tourbillons that rotate in unison at lightning-fast speeds of 24, 48 and 180 seconds. This not only makes for a striking visual feature but also makes the watch highly precise: The multi-axis tourbillons compensate for the effects of gravity in whatever position your wrist is in. In between the two escapements is a power reserve indicator styled like a fuel gauge.

If that wasn’t enough, the timepiece features another complication in the form of a decimal minute repeater. Like a melodic motor, it emits chimes on-demand at 10-minute intervals after the hours and before the minutes.

The engine, meanwhile, is the Jacob & Co. caliber JCFM05, a manually wound movement that boasts a staggering 832 components. The sapphire crystal case back gives a great view of the movement in action along with yet another logo.

Elsewhere, the watch is fitted with a column-wheel monopusher chronograph to time any fast and furious sprints in your four-wheeler, along with a mechanical time reference indicator that’s designed like a “pit board” from the race track.

“Our Twin Turbo Furious is such a natural fit for the Fast & Furious franchise,” Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov said in a statement. “Jacob & Co. has been in many important and successful partnerships, but we have never partnered with an entity that so closely fits our DNA.”

Priced at $580,000, the watch is limited to just nine examples and will roll out alongside the latest film in the saga, F9, which hits screens on June 25.