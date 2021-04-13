Jacob & Co.’s Insane Watches Are Now Availble at a Pop-Up Shop in Miami

The luxury watch industry has grown quite comfortable with e-commerce as a result of the pandemic, but some timepieces truly have to be seen—and touched—to be believed. That goes double for the complicated horological marvels produced by Jacob & Co.

Between now and August, fans of the New York-based brand can see the company’s range of timepieces in real life—and on the wrist—at its new pop-up boutique at the Bal Harbour Shops, a prestige shopping mall located about a 30-minute drive north of Miami Beach.

“South Florida is a melting pot for tourists and residents from Latin America, Europe and beyond,” said CEO Benjamin Arabov in a statement. “It is a dynamic destination and attracts many of our clients and collectors. We are happy to have a place to greet old friends and make new ones.”

Previously occupied by a Lalique boutique, the 759-square-foot Jacob & Co. space opened in mid-March and is expected to remain open through August. The store, which features high-polish black lacquer furniture with chrome accents, will display the brand’s signature Astronomia and Twin Turbo models, along with fine and high jewelry.

For all its investment in the brick-and-mortar space, however, Jacob & Co. is equally invested in the luxury watch world’s digital future. Earlier this month, the brand sold the first watch NFT (non-fungible token), the SF24 NFT, at an ArtGrails auction for about $100,000.

“I think there will be a whole generation of people who will only grow up knowing NFT,” Arabov says. “In the long-term, the possibilities of NFTs are limitless. It’s just a matter of how far the creativity can go.”

“My vision is to convince the traditional luxury watch and jewelry industry that we need to continue pushing towards digital, even if it’s launching a digital product,” he added.