You Can Now Take Watchmaking Classes From the Swiss Masters at Jaeger-LeCoultre

If you’ve ever wanted to immerse yourself in the world of fine watchmaking, now is the time. Storied Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched a new series of hands-on “Discovery Workshops” that give watch enthusiasts an opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

The immersive experiences, which will be led by Jaeger-LeCoultre’s team of experts, will take place at the Atelier d’Antoine in Switzerland. Named after the Maison’s founder, Antoine LeCoultre, this newly developed hub occupies prime position within the original Manufacture building in Le Sentier and is the perfect place to learn the inner workings of horology.

Limited to just eight participants, each workshop is dedicated to an area of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s expertise. The Sound Maker class, for example, pays tribute to the chiming timepieces that have played a significant role in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s portfolio over the past 150 years. Participants will cover the basics, like why watches go “tick-tock” and how time can be expressed through sound, before learning what makes a minute repeater chime and the difference between a repeater and a Grande Sonnerie.

Aside from the fascinating subject matter, the classes promise to be engaging in terms of the format. Running for three hours, each workshop blends academia with hands-on experiences that encourage interaction. No doubt you’ll get up close with some seriously drool-worthy watches, too.

Although the first Discovery Workshops were only announced on May 5, Jaeger-LeCoultre is fully booked up to May 21 at time of writing. This indicates there is indeed demand.

As part of the 2021 program, Jaeger-LeCoultre is also offering tours of the manufacture that focus on particular themes, from the history of the Maison and the stages of watchmaking to innovations and inventions. You can also opt to pair a visit with a workshop if you’re feeling particularly studious.

While the workshops and tours will set you back a couple of hundred dollars, you’ll leave with a greater appreciation for the bling on your wrist, and that’s priceless.

Bookings for both workshops and visits can be made via Jaeger-LeCoultre’s website.