Jaeger-LeCoultre Just Opened an NYC Exhibition to Honor Its Most Popular Watch, the Reverso

Fancy a horological treat this week?

One block away from Jaeger-LeCoultre’s boutique on 701 Madison Avenue in New York City, the company has opened up a temporary pop-up cafe called “Reverso 1931” in what used to be Vacheron Constantin’s old boutique. Word has it that Jaeger-LeCoultre (owned by Richemont, which also owns Vacheron Constantin) will also soon be expanding its footprint in Manhattan, but in the meantime, it’s taking over the space to highlight its much revered Reverso model, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, with the café which sits adjacent to an exhibition of the Reverso.

Jaeger-LeCoultre_Reverso-1931-Cafe_NYC-23 Jaeger-LeCoultre

The café is Art Deco-inspired, of course, in a nod to the era in which the Reverso was born. “All the decoration pays tributes to this amazing design era,” Jaeger-LeCoultre CEO, Catherine Renier, told Robb Report. “And in the cafe, you will enjoy the pastries and drinks that are tailor-made by French pastry chef, Nina Métayer. She did these pastries commissioned by Jaeger-LeCoultre with ingredients from La Vallée du Joux and designed them in Art Deco style.” Throughout the space, you can also see the work of Brooklyn-based lettering artist, Alex Trochut, who was enlisted by the brand to create a new Art Deco “1931 Alphabet” that is now being used for engraving on the casebacks of Reversos. The style can also be seen on the backdrop of the café wall.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso 1931 Café Jaeger-LeCoultre

Most visitors will, of course, be coming through the space as Reverso owners or enthusiasts and the exhibition within the pop-up offers historical products, technical information and even some new product—the just-released Reverso Duoface Calendar is housed in a glass vitrine towards the back of the venue in case you’re anxious to get an up-close encounter. “We love this kind of full experience, so that we open the door, of course to product aficionados that want to go deeper into that and we really find a way to engage through the storytelling of innovation and products,” says Renier. “But we are also open to anyone who is interested in what Reverso symbolizes as a design object from 90 years ago, and leave with an experience that they will remember.”

Swing by and treat yourself to a cappuccino and a pastry…or better yet, the stunning new Duoface Calendar.