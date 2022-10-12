You Can Now Engrave Your Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Watch With an Exclusive Art Deco Typeface

The art of watchmaking has often found itself intersecting with art in other mediums. Take, for instance, Carolina Bucci’s expertise in metalwork brought to Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak with her signature Florentine Finish or Zenith’s work with contemporary visual and graffiti artist Felipe Pantone for one of the latest iterations of its Defy watch.

This year, Jaeger-LeCoultre is placing emphasis on the relationship between watchmakers and artists with its ‘Made of Makers’ initiative. The program showcases a series of collaborations with artists, designers and craftsmen from other disciplines, including pastry chef Nina Métayer, multimedia artist Zimoun, sculptor Michael Murphy and mixologist Matthias Giroud. Today, the brand announces its latest partnership with Spanish typographer, illustrator and artist Alex Trochut.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

When Jaeger-LeCoultre first launched its iconic Reverso in 1931, the intention behind the Art Deco-inspired design was largely functional. However, the Reverso quickly gained popularity outside the world of sports, and soon, the solid metal case-back that was once a protective shield became a blank canvas for personalization and self-expression.

Over the years, the level of customization has ranged from simple dedications to elaborate works of mirco-art and everything in between. With this latest collaboration, Trochut brings his experimental approach to typography to Jaeger-LeCoultre with a bold and contemporary take on an Art Deco typeface that takes on a sculptural quality with a strong sense of visual depth, dynamism and movement.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

“As I started creating the designs, a concept emerged that would unify Art Deco and Jaeger-LeCoultre’s craft of watchmaking,” says Trochut. “The letters evoked some sort of mechanism, full of different modular parts that work together to create a whole. I wanted these letters to feel physical and expose their intricate parts equally as functional and decorative, giving the sense of a moving machine.”

Whether you own an un-personalized Reverso or are looking to add a Reverso to your collection, your canvas awaits. You can start customizing your Reverso today with Jaeger-LeCoultre’s engraving tool and explore how Trochut’s signature typeface can make your model one of a kind.