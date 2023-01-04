Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season.

The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models?

Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished in new coach Doug Pederson’s offensive system, and part of the reason why is the performance of the linemen who protect him on every single snap. That’s why he didn’t just treat the 12-man unit to a private dinner in Jacksonville over the holidays, but to new timepieces as well.

Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT Breitling

It’s hard to think of a better watch from the Breitling roster than the Avenger for a bunch of 300-plus-pound bruisers. The aviation-style chronograph is big, rugged and water-resistant up to 300 meters (about 1,000 feet). It has a 45 mm case made from stainless steel topped by a cambered sapphire crystal and a suitably chunky bezel. Even its crown and pushers are rugged, thanks to a special grip pattern on each. Rounding out the package is a stainless-steel bracelet, though a military leather strap in blue, which matches the dial, is also available.

The watch is powered by Breitling’s own self-winding mechanical movement that consists of 25 jewels to help keep its three sub-dials (1/4th second, 30 minutes and 12 hours) ticking. It has a respectable 42-hour power reserve, too.

Lawrence, seventh from the right (with the hair!) with the Jaguars offensive line. Breitling

The watch is no small gift, either. The Avenger Chronograph GMT is available directly from the watchmaker for $6,900. Of course, we imagine Lawrence may have gotten a deal on the dozen chronographs. After all, he’s been an ambassador for Breitling since his rookie season.

