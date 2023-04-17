Jake Gyllenhaal Sported a Cartier Santos While Eating Chicken Wings on ‘Hot Ones’

Jake Gyllenhaal selected some suitably spicy wrist candy for his appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones.

The acclaimed American actor, who admitted he was quite nervous about doing the show, demolished fiery wings and fielded thoroughly researched questions from host Sean Evans while wearing a contemporary riff on the iconic Cartier Santos.

Created by Louis Cartier in 1904, the Santos was the first modern wristwatch with a daring square silhouette. The inaugural model was made especially for pilot Santos Dumont to help him tell the time mid-flight, after which a similar design was introduced to the public in 1911. The house released many different iterations in the years that followed until the watch was eventually discontinued in 2016. Two years later, the Santos was resurrected with the help of Gyllenhaal himself.

The two-tone Santos de Cartier. Cartier

In 2018, the Nightcrawler star became Cartier’s first watch ambassador and the poster boy for the modern Santos. He again fronted the campaign for the new releases last year. The piece on his wrist during the recent wing throwdown evokes the styling of the pioneering original but has 21st-century details. Most notably, it features a striking two-tone colorway with a steel case and a contrasting yellow-gold bezel. The silvered, opaline dial, meanwhile, is fitted with blued steel, sword-shaped hands, classic Roman numerals, and a sapphire-crystal lens.

The Santos is powered by high-performance, mechanical movement (caliber 1847 MC) with automatic winding for greater precision and reliability. It offers a power reserve of 42 hours and is water resistant up to 330 feet. It is also equipped with the jeweler’s “Smart Link” adjustment system that allows the wearer to easily switch between a calfskin strap or steel bracelet. Gyllenhaal chose the latter for a sleek, all-steel look.

The best part is that you can easily buy yourself Gyllenhaal’s wrist candy. The Santos de Cartier is available in two sizes: the “large” 39.8 mm case will set you back $11,300, while the “medium” 35.1 mm case will cost you $9,950. Wings and hot sauce are not included.

