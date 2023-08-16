Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Flexed a Steely Cartier Santos While Announcing His Partnership With Jordan

The highest-paid NFL star of all time is supposed to be promoting sneakers, but who can ignore his wristwear?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Jordan Brand announced a new partnership via Instagram on Monday, with the athlete rocking limited-edition kicks like the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women” and Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” in three pics and two short video clips. The 25-year-old also appeared to be wearing a striking Santos de Cartier that demands attention.

Created by Louis Cartier in 1904, the Santos was the first modern wristwatch with a bold square silhouette. The house released many different iterations in the years that followed until the watch was eventually discontinued in 2016. Two years later, the Santos was resurrected. This two-tone iteration, Ref. WSSA0037, features a 39 mm steel case, a bezel with a durable amorphous diamond-like carbon (ADLC) coating, and a steel crown set with a faceted black synthetic spinel.

Under the sapphire crystal, the handsome gray dial is equipped with steel sword-sharped hands with a luminescent fill. The bracelet is also steel and is fitted with the jeweler’s “SmartLink” adjustment system. You can also choose to rock it with a black rubber strap.

The Santos runs like an NFL player, too. The piece is powered by high-performance, mechanical movement (caliber 1847 MC) with automatic winding for greater precision and reliability. It offers a power reserve of 42 hours and is water resistant up to 330 feet. The best part is the wrist candy will only set you back $8,050.

Hurts is a known fan of Jordan, having laced up a variety of the brand’s sneakers for all 18 games he played during the 2022-2023 NFL season.

“I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand,” Hurts told Andscape. “I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.”

Perhaps he’ll sign an endorsement deal with Cartier next.