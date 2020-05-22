Quantcast
Jacquet Droz Is Updating its Signature Watch With Bold New Dials and a Smaller Case Size

Introducing the magnificent seven.

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Ivory Enamel Courtesy of Jaquet Droz

There is something for everyone in the latest additions to the Grande Seconde Quantième family by Jaquet Droz. Now available in a 41 mm case size—down from 43 mm and up from 39 mm—the refined dress model comes in seven new dial variations ranging from classic to contemporary.

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Titanium Gray

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Titanium Gray  Courtesy of Jaquet Droz

For newcomers to Jaquet Droz, it’s important to understand that the off-centered, figure-eight display of the Grande Seconde Quantième is a calling card, as synonymous with the brand as its trademark automatons. With roots that go all the way back to a 1784 pocket watch created by brand founder Pierre Jaquet-Droz, the model, named for its signature oversized second hand, has spawned numerous iterations, including a skeletonized version, the Grande Seconde Skelet-One, and the Grande Seconde Off-Centered in black jade, both unveiled earlier this year.

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Matte Black

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Matte Black  Courtesy of Jaquet Droz

In addition to their slimmed-down proportions, the new 41 mm models come with an array of striking dials, four of which are rendered in Grand feu enamel, another Jaquet Droz specialty. Carefully crafted using age-old hand-firing techniques, the colored enamel dials—available in ivory, deep blue, burgundy and anthracite—are housed in 18k red gold cases with 18k red gold appliques and oscillating weights, and are fastened by alligator straps that match the enamel dials. They retail for $20,000 apiece.

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Burgundy Enamel

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième in Burgundy Enamel  Courtesy of Jaquet Droz

The next three versions represent a slightly edgier take on what is, at heart, a traditional dress watch. Encased in steel, they feature dials in matte black, sandblasted titanium gray and sandblasted silver, along with gold, rhodium-plated or colored appliques—on calfskin straps in matching hues. These retail for $9,500.

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième Caseback

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Quantième Caseback  Courtesy of Jaquet Droz

Visible through the sapphire crystal caseback is a self-winding movement that powers all seven versions and boasts a 68-hour power reserve along with state-of-the-art touches, such as a silicon balance spring.

