Jaquet Droz Just Unveiled a Sexy Black Onyx Edition of Its Signature Chronograph

Black onyx is a surefire way to make a timepiece more sexy. Case in point: Jaquet Droz’s latest chronograph which, thanks to the dark and dramatic gemstone, is simply oozing with sex appeal.

The monochrome design is a riff on the Swiss watchmaker’s signature Grande Seconde Off-Centered chronograph, which debuted during the Time to Move watch summit back in 2019. The timepiece has previously sported dials made of silvered opaline, ivory Grand Feu enamel, sapphire and black jade. Now, the Swatch-owned outfit is adding onyx to that list.

Similar to its asymmetric compadres, the timepiece features a stainless steel case that spans 43 mm in diameter and 14.84 mm in height. The display is tilted so that the crown sits at 4 o’clock, while the hour/minute dial sits at 1 o’clock and the 30-minute chronograph and date dial sits at 7 o’clock.

Of course, the onyx dial is the standout feature. The mineral gives the dial an unprecedented depth. This allows the white-gold accents and rhodium-plated hands to pop. This two-tone theme carries over to the handmade rolled-edge strap, which is black alligator and fitted with a folding stainless-steel clasp. The only pop of color comes in in the form of a subtle red-tipped hand and crimson “31” on the date dial.

Like its predecessors, the black beauty features a movement that was specially developed to work with the unique off-center choreography. Known as the Jaquet Droz 26M5R caliber, the automatic monopusher chronograph with column wheel is the driving force of the timepiece. It’s also viewable via the sapphire crystal case back, which gives the wearer a chance to appreciate an oscillating red-gold weight, as well the Cotes de Genève insignia that’s engraved on each bridge. Even better, the watch is water-resistant to 100 feet and has a power reserve of 68 hours.

The Greeks saw in onyx the imprint of the body of Venus and considered it the symbol of love. Like we said, the watch has sex appeal.

The Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Off-Centered Onyx is offered in an unlimited run and is priced at $21,000.