The VIP Pass for Jay-Z’s Upcoming Charity Gala Is a $40,000 Gold Rolex Daytona

Even at the ritziest parties and conferences, VIP passes usually come in the form of lanyards or disposable bracelets with just enough signage to let the event organizers know you have special privileges. But that’s certainly not the case if Jay-Z, hip hop’s first billionaire, is your host. For his upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, the entertainer and entrepreneur gifted $40,000 Rolexes to the very important people planning to attend—and no one can argue that they didn’t leave an impression.

Sent along with a bottle from his own Ace of Spades champagne brand, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona was created in 1963 and takes both its name and sporty look from the legendary racetracks of Daytona, Florida. It’s fitting, given the event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The likes of Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz both documented their streamlined watches on Instagram stories, the latter exclaiming, “Hov is on another level with the invite game.” The model in question appears to be reference 116505-0008, a 40mm version with a black and pink dial, and a case and bracelet made from rose gold. The watch retails for $37,450.

The Shawn Carter Foundation was established in 2002 with the aim of helping those facing socio-economic hardship access higher education, scholarships and professional development opportunities. This year’s black-tie festivities are scheduled for the weekend of November 15th and 16th, and the itinerary would make James Bond’s head spin. There’s a blackjack tournament with a $100,000 buy-in and $500,000 prize (furnished by the resort, so as not to cut into the funds raised), and a concert by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

The highest-level contribution to the gala, the High Roller’s package, goes for $140,000, and includes an “exclusive gala gift.” According to a spokesman for the event, these packages are still available. If you’d like a new watch and want to meet some of the world’s most accomplished musicians next weekend, click here now.