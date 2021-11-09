J.Crew Is Now Selling Vintage Watches From Rolex, Breitling, Omega and More

J.Crew’s newest collab couldn’t have come at a better time.

On Tuesday, the American retailer unveiled a new partnership with vintage and pre-owned watch dealer Analog/Shift. The collaboration will see J.Crew offer 18 watches from the likes of Rolex, Omega, Breitling and more on its website. The watches range in price from $950 to $9,650—and with the current watch shortage and the beginnings of the holiday shopping season, it might just be the place for collectors to find their next acquisition.

A highlight of the Analog/Shift offering is a 34 mm Omega Seamaster Chronograph made in the 1960s. The stainless-steel watch features a silver sunburst dial with a tachymeter scale and an Alpa handset. It also has a stunning beads-of-rice bracelet, alongside a nostalgic engraved caseback with a special message and motif. The watch includes Omega’s legendary Calibre .321 movement—the same one used for the original Speedmaster moonwatch—and is listed for $9,650.

Zenith’s De Luca chronograph is another standout. The sporty 1980’s model features a stark black reverse-panda dial for contrast, tritium luminous plats, and a bulky rotating time bezel set within a 40 mm case. It runs on the manufacturer’s 1969 El Primero movement, the world’s first automatic chronograph movement, and will set you back $7,500.

This collection of vintage timepieces is accompanied by an Analog/Shift baseball cap. Watch collector James Lamdin founded the business in 2012 after feeling disappointed by the state of the secondary market. His strategy places authenticity above all. Today, the platform is backed by Watches of Switzerland and is has become a beloved destination for vintage and pre-owned timepieces.

To view the entire collection of Analog/Shift watches exclusively sold at J.Crew, visit the retailer’s website.