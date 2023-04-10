Jon Rahm Celebrated His Masters Victory in His Trusted Rolex Sky-Dweller

Jon Rahm wore something familiar to celebrate one of the greatest moments of an already stellar career.

The Spanish golfer could be seen wearing a white Rolex Sky-Dweller with a blue when he was awarded the traditional Green Jacket after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday. It’s not the first time he’s worn the timepiece while celebrating victory, but it is almost certainly the most memorable.

The Sky-Dweller has become as much of a part of Rahm’s post-victory outfit as the red shirt he so frequently wears for the final round of a tournament (yes, just like Tiger Woods). The golfer has been wearing the timepiece since at least as far back as the summer of 2019, according to Golf WRX, and could be seen wearing it while celebrating his first major victory at the US Open in June 2021, as well as wins at the Mexico Open in May of last year and the Genesis Invitational this February.

John Rahm and the Rolex Sky-Dweller Ref. M336934-0006 Getty Images/Rolex

Rahm’s Sky-Dweller of choice appears to be the Ref. M336934-0006. That particular variant of the watch—which is also favored by rapper and Rolex fan Jack Harlow—features a 42mm case made from Oystersteel and white gold. Beneath Rolex’s trademark bidirectional fluted bezel sits a bright blue dial with an off-center 24-hour ring to track of another time zone topped with a scratch-resistant sapphire with a Cyclops lens over the date. Completing the packages is an Oystersteel bracelet.

The Sky-Dweller remains one of Rolex’s most complicated watched more than a decade after its introduction. The current iteration is powered by the watchmaker’s self-winding mechanical caliber 9002 movement, which has a 72-hour power reserve. The movement requires just one adjustment per year, on March 1, to accurately keep track of two time zones, the date and the annual calendar.

Rahm’s second major victory was also a big win for Rolex. The golfer is a Testimonee for the watchmaker and has been for a while now. There could be a lot more victories waiting in the pair’s future, too. Rahm, who is currently the top-ranked golfer in the world, has been on something of a run, claiming four of his 11 career PGA tour wins during the first four months of the year.