This Otherworldly One-of-a-Kind Kari Voutilainen Watch Could Be Yours for a Cool $457,000

Kari Voutilainen’s wristwatches are among the hardest to come by, and yet Phillips has just put one of his horological humdingers up for sale via its London boutique.

The rarity in question, which is available through Phillips Perpetual for $457,000 (£360,000), happens to be a one-off example of the world’s first decimal minute repeater watch. It not only represents a groundbreaking achievement in timekeeping but also showcases Voutilainen’s artistic prowess.

The Finnish-born, Switzerland-based watchmaker only produces a scant 50 to 60 pieces a year but has gained a loyal following of serious collectors. He introduced this remarkable model in 2005 and gave the world a way to track 10-minute intervals.

The repeater on the wrist. Phillips Perpetual

For the unversed, classic minute repeaters chime the hour, quarter hours, and minutes, but the decimal variation strikes tones for the hours, the tens of minutes, and the single minutes. For example, if the time is 6:47, the watch will strike six low tones, four sequence tones, and seven high tones. The crystal-clear chimes are, of course, delightful to the ear but also allow the wearer to interpret time in a unique way.

The particular piece was commissioned by a collector with very good taste. The case is crafted from elegant 18-karat white gold, while the dial is engraved with a GMT indicator representing day and night. This feature advances in one-hour increments with a simple push on the crown.

The caseback. Phillips Perpetual

On the officer-style caseback is a hand-engraved scene inspired by the Pleiades. Both the asterism and the seven daughters of Atlas shine against a backdrop of exquisite enamel. This intricate tableau is the handiwork of renowned artist Eddy Jaquet. The watch is also fitted with a brown leather strap.

“Kari Voutilainen continues to be one of the most respected and admired brands, with a fascinating history and legacy in modern times,” James Marks, deputy chairman, watches and international head of Perpetual, said in a statement. “This is a rare chance to celebrate and appreciate the remarkable craftsmanship of Voutilainen, and the iconic reference that has become a coveted treasure for high horology collectors.”

The inner workings. Phillips Perpetual

The one-off is accompanied by the original Voutilainen warranty dated May 2013, the product literature, the outer box, and the fitted presentation box, no less.

Best be quick if you want it.