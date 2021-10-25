Keanu Reeves Bought Rolexes for Everyone on the ‘John Wick’ 4 Stunt Team

As if we needed another reason to love Keanu Reeves.

The beloved movie star celebrated wrapping John Wick: Chapter 4 by presenting the members of his stunt team with brand-new Rolex Submariners. He even personalized each of the elegant dive watches—a move befitting someone whose kindness and positive vibes have inspired countless memes,

Based on social media posts, Reeves presented the four stunt men—Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang—with their watches at Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday night. While the watch would’ve been enough on its own, the actor included a message to each member of the team, ensuring they’ll never forget their time together making the movie.

It’s easy to see why Marinas called the watch the “best wrap gift ever,” on his Instagram story.

Reeves couldn’t have picked a better timepiece as a gift (which might be why he kept one for himself). Introduced in 1953, the Submariner is the inspiration for the vast majority of modern-day dive watches. The actor went with the edition released in September 2020, Ref. 126610LN, which features an Oystersteel case topped with a black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, a matching dial with large luminescent hour markers, Rolex’s signature cyclops magnifying lens and an Oyster bracelet. At the heart of the timepiece is Rolex’s self-winding caliber 3235 movement, which has as a 70-hour power reserve. It’s a beautiful watch, and arguably the most recognizable design in Rolex’s professional watch offering, making it the perfect choice for the John Wick Five.

What makes the gift even more impressive is how hard it can be to get a Rolex—new or pre-owned—right now, especially one as desirable as the Submariner. An overall increase in demand for the brand’s watches, along with supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19, has led to a serious shortage of the brand’s timepieces. Because of that, the watch, which has an MSRP of $9,150, is currently commanding nearly twice that on the secondary market. But considering how successful the John Wick franchise has been, we have a feeling Reeves can afford it.