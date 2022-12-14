Kevin Hart Rocks Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak 50th Anniversary Watch on His Standup Tour

When it comes to celebrity watch collections, Kevin Hart’s is one of the most impressive. The comedian, actor and businessman reps all makers, but is especially fond of Audemars Piguet. Case in point: the world-famous funnyman chose to wear a Royal Oak on his latest tour.

Hart was recently spotted outside a show in Vancouver wearing one of AP’s special 50th-anniversary editions of the Royal Oak. The wrist candy in question, known as Ref. 26735ST, pays homage to the first self-winding tourbillon (Caliber 2870) that AP launched in 1986. Forged from stainless steel, the watch is characterized by a striking openworked dial of which Hart appears to be a fan.

Kevin Hart in Audemars Piguet Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

AP’s Royal Oak is a rather daring model, even in its purest form. However, it’s clear Hart enjoys pushing things to the extreme by choosing some especially audacious variations of the iconic watch. His collection includes skeletonized models like the Openworked Perpetual Calendar, the 40th Anniversary Openworked Extra-Thin and the Tourbillon Extra-Thin Openworked. Clearly, Hart loves to show off a complication.

The comedian’s collection also includes a white ceramic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar and two Flying Tourbillons with “Tapisserie Evolutive” dials in purple and green. On top of that, the Me Time star has an array of classic Royal Oaks, ranging from blue and black ceramic models to several rose gold iterations. He even has another commemorative edition marking AP’s 50th anniversary: a “Jumbo” Extra-Thin with smoked green dial and a Flying Tourbillon Openworked.

Hart is not purely an AP guy, though. He also wears timepieces by Rolex, Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. He does seem to set his sights on particular models, though. For example, he owns several iterations of the Rolex Daytona, including a classic stainless steel Ref. 116500, a yellow gold Ref. 116528, a platinum Ref. 116506 and a rainbow Ref. 116595, as well as two vintage Daytonas in stainless steel and yellow gold.

Hart’s tour continues in North America through February 2023, with stops in Connecticut, Las Vegas and Phoenix. If you’re heading to a show, be sure to check out what’s on his wrist.