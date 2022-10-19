Krayon’s Anywhere Watch Line Just Got a Gorgeous New Azur-Blue Edition

Krayon first came on the watch scene in 2017 with a bang. The brand’s debut model was the Everywhere watch, a timepiece showcasing an incredible astronomical complication that allows you to calculate the time of the sunrise and sunset anywhere in the world. This was an industry first. A year later, Krayon updated the Everywhere with several customizations resulting in the Everywhere Horizon, which went on to win the Best Watchmaking Innovation of the Year award at the 2018 GPHG. It would be another couple of years before we would see the brand’s next creation. In 2020, Krayon launched the Anywhere models, which reinterpreted the brand’s hallmark complication, followed by a special edition Anywhere model in 2021 for the Only Watch charity auction. Now, Krayon unveils its latest addition to the Anywhere lineup with the Anywhere Métiers d’Art Azur.

The new edition perpetuates the spirit of the Anywhere model created for Only Watch, which showcased a Métiers d’Art dial inspired by Claude Monet’s 1872 painting Impression, Sunrise. Similar to the Only Watch edition, the Anywhere Métiers d’Art Azur features a blue color scheme with a vast array of tints and shades calling to mind the image of the sky from sunrise to sunset. To create this effect, a Swiss enameling artist has deposited each dab of lacquer by hand until the desired spectrum of blue hues is achieved. To further enhance the blue palette, Krayon has selected 950 platinum for the case, whose brightness perfectly complements blue hues.

Limited Edition Anywhere Métiers d’Art Azur Krayon

Inside the Anywhere Métiers d’Art Azur, you’ll find the brand’s signature C030 caliber, which indicates standard minutes and hours and powers the hyper complication that allows you to discern the exact time of the sunrise and sunset anywhere around the globe. This perfectly sized 39mm watch is complete with a blue-grained calfskin strap featuring a platinum buckle. This special watch will only be produced in a limited run of just 15 pieces. For pricing and availability, please visit Krayon’s website.