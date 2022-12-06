Lamborghini and Roger Dubuis Teamed Up to Make a Watch Inspired by the New Huracán Serrato

Roger Dubuis recently released a new Lamborghini-inspired Excalibur Spider Huracán Serrato Monobalancier (got all of that?) at Art Basel in Miami. And there’s hardly a more perfect venue for the watch, which blends perfectly with the bright colors, bright lights and fast-paced ambiance of the three-day modern artfest in the sun. The watch sports a vibe that is part high horology and part Miami-Beach chic, with a dash of Italian sports car cool.

Roger Dubuis, of course, is not a brand for wallflowers, but this one is particularly extroverted, with bright orange and yellow on a black base, including a camo-patterned strap in fiery colors that pays homage to the sports car’s off-road abilities. It is a tourbillon, Roger Dubuis’ favorite complication, and the whole watch is finished to Geneva Seal standards—a rigorous process that requires decoration of every component, even the ones we can’t see. But the link to traditional high watchmaking stops there. The design is ultra-modern, including not just the colors but also the materials. The massive 45mm case is made of SMC Carbon, a composite material nine times lighter than gold. The same material is used in the Lamborghini Huracán’s monocoque chassis and body panels.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato was launched simultaneously with the watch on December 1 at an opening night party in Miami. The next-level muscle car is Lamborghini’s first to be designed for driving both on pavement and away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces. It has a 5.2-liter V10 engine with a maximum power output of 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque (at 6500 rpm), which converts to 413 ft lbs. That’s combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Oh, and it goes from 0 to 100 km/h (or 60 mph) in 3.4 seconds. Customers can choose from 350 external colors and over 60 interior colors.

As for the watch, the enlarged minute markers on the bezel are inspired by the Sterrato’s distinctive fender protectors, which are made of black DLC-coated titanium, and are slightly raised to mirror the supercar’s heightened ground clearance. The red lines found across the dial from 12 to 7 o’clock and from 12 to 5 o’clock recall the clean-cut lines of the Sterrato’s roof rack. The camo-patterned strap recalls the gravel abilities (driving off paved roads) of the supercar. It was made by vulcanizing several colored plates together, a process Roger Dubuis says takes 30 percent longer than a regular rubber strap. The non-slip inside surface imitates the pattern of a Pirelli Super Trofeao R racing tire.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Lamborghini

The movement, caliber RD630, was developed specifically for Roger Dubuis’ Lamborghini watches. Automotive inspirations include lots of power—a twin barrel for a 60-hour power reserve—and a structure that resembles a supercar engine, with bridges reminiscent of the strut. The rotor is designed like a supercar wheel rim. The tourbillon is angled at 12 degrees to make it more visible and heighten the drama.

The Excalibur Spider Huracán Serrato Monobalancier is a limited edition of 28 pieces. The car is limited to 1,499. Prices for both are on request.