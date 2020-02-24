Laurent Ferrier’s Sharp New Annual Calendar Watch Only Has to Be Adjusted Once a Year

When he was a student at the Watchmaking School of Geneva in the 1960s, the independent Swiss watchmaker Laurent Ferrier created a “school piece” to complete his degree. The pocket watch opened the door for a storied career in watchmaking that included 38 years at Patek Philippe, capped by a 14-year stint as creative director, a position Ferrier left in 2009 to start his own atelier.

Nine years later, in 2018, Ferrier presented an annual calendar wristwatch at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva based on the school piece, forming the basis of an annual calendar collection that now numbers eight models, including the new Laurent Ferrier Ecole Annual Calendar School Piece “Geneva Edition,” the result of a special collaboration with the high-end Geneva retailer Boutique Montres Prestige.

The annual calendar—the fifth caliber to emerge from Ferrier’s Geneva workshop—only requires a manual adjustment once a year, on March 1. To adjust the date and month, simply turn the crown backward and forward.

“The creation of useful complications is at the heart of our philosophy,” Ferrier says. “For me, a timepiece must be easy to read and to use.”

The annual calendar is all that and more. Housed in a 40 mm stainless steel case, the Geneva Edition is distinguished by an opaline salmon-colored dial inspired by autumnal hues. Like its sister models, it features details that speak to Ferrier’s reputation for remarkable finishing, such as curvilinear Assegai hands, a small snailed seconds display positioned above 6 o’clock and two beveled apertures located in the upper portion of the dial that displays the day and month. To read the date, simply follow the white hand that circumnavigates the periphery of the dial.