Laurent Ferrier’s Newest Limited-Edition Watch Will Have Other Collectors Green With Envy

Laurent Ferrier brings his discreet sense of design combined with high watchmaking to his fourth Série Atelier model, a 20-piece edition sold exclusively on the brand’s website. The Classic Micro-Rotor Magnetic Green is almost a misnomer in the sense that the dial is really more of a subtle, barely-there green tint, with a slightly darker green strap. But that’s what fans love about Laurent’s signature aesthetic: discreet, traditional, almost minimalist designs with just a hint of something whimsical.

The idea behind this collection is to charge up existing collections with different colors and materials. Série Atelier’s first entry, released in 2020, was the Classic Origin Green, followed a year later by a blue and orange version of the École Annual Calendar and then the Classic Traveller Magnetic Green, in the same hues as this one. The brand statement describes the series as “a tribute to its community of collectors,” adding “It’s no secret that globally the watch industry has been enjoying a nice upturn for some time. But the latter can sometimes put collectors at a disadvantage because of the reduced accessibility of timepieces. Although Laurent Ferrier does not have a miracle solution to this supply problem, (the Série Atelier) enables a handful of the most reactive collectors to obtain a precious Laurent Ferrier timepiece in less than two months.”

The Micro-Rotor in the name refers to the gold micro-rotor of the caliber FBN 229.01, which has a silicon escapement and a double direct impulse to the balance, which means it has two escape wheels that operate alternately, transmitting energy directly to the balance—i.e. it’s more efficient than the traditional lever escapement. It has a three-day power reserve. You can see some of the movement through the open caseback, peeking out from under a large plate that will tell you it has 35 jewels and the balance is adjusted to six positions.

The 40 mm case is lightweight titanium, pebble-shaped and polished, with a dome crystal. The dial is sunray finished, with a snailed pattern on the seconds subdial, with Laurent Ferrier’s signature Assegai-shaped (spear-like) hands. The ball-shaped hand is inspired by 19th-century pocket watches. This is a numbered limited edition of 20 pieces, priced at 49,500 CHF (about $52,965).