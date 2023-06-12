LeBron James Showed Off His Patek Philippe Nautilus With a Tiffany-Blue Dial at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

What better time for LeBron James to bust out one of his finest watches than at endurance racing’s biggest event?

Basketball’s biggest star could be seen wearing his Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany Blue dial while acting as the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday. It’s not the first time we’ve seen King James wear the coveted timepiece, but that doesn’t make it any less of a flex—especially since the race is sponsored by Rolex.

This weekend’s race was the rare sporting event where James was not the star attraction and he dressed accordingly. He wore a stylish but understated outfit that featured a beige ball cap, tan jacket and white slacks. Of course, any watch lover who saw the ensemble would have been blown away by the one-of-170 timepiece dangling from his left wrist.

Patek Philippe x Tiffany & Co. Ref. 5711 Patek Philippe

The Tiffany Blue Nautilus has become a holy grail for horological enthusiasts since dropping in late 2021. That’s because the final version of the beloved Ref. 5711 has been all but impossible to get since day one. The exclusive timepiece cost $52,635 upon release, but its scarcity has caused its price to skyrocket since. A week after launch, the first example to go up for grabs sold for $5.35 million (which came to over $6.5 million after fees), while another went for $3.2 million last November.

It’s easy to see why there has been so much fuss. The watch is a true beauty. Its 40 mm case is made from stainless steel and mounted to an integrated bracelet made from the same material. The highlight of the watch, though, is the dial which is done up in Tiffany & Co.’s iconic blue and is signed by both the watchmaker and jeweler. The sapphire-crystal case back is also marked with “170th Anniversary 1851-2021 Tiffany & Co. – Patek Philippe.” Powering the timepiece is Patek’s self-winding caliber 26-330 SC movement which has a 35-hour power reserve.

Despite being a billionaire, James is notorious among his fellow basketball players for being frugal. Still, he has shown a willingness to spend big on spectacular watches. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen him sport some truly head-turning timepieces, including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept ‘Black Panther’ Flying Tourbillon, a yellow-gold Royal Oak “Jumbo,” and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Eye of the Tiger.”