LeBron James Rocked a Pink-Gold Rolex Day-Date to Lionel Messi’s First Inter Miami Game

Lebron James has no shortage of extravagant wrist candy, but he wore a relatively subdued timepiece to Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami over the weekend.

Basketball’s biggest star and first active billionaire was spotted wearing an elegant Rolex at Friday’s Leagues Cup match between hometown favorites Inter Miami and Mexican club Cruz Azul. Messi scored a sensational goal in the 94th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. As James snapped pics of his fellow GOAT, the Day-Date 40 on his wrist was impossible to miss.

Introduced in 2016, ref. 228235 features a robust 40 mm case in the Crown’s patented 18-carat pink-gold alloy “Everose” and an olive-green dial with a striking sunray finish. Another highlight is the fluted bezel: It originally helped to ensure the waterproofness of the watch but is now synonymous with this sleek model. The President bracelet also comes standard with this Day-Date and gives it a sophisticated feel without being too flashy. The bezel and bracelet are both Everose to keep a sense of continuity with the case. Other classic signatures include day and date windows and timeless Roman numerals.

James snaps a picture of Messi prior to the match. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

The piece is powered by the in-house, self-winding 3255 caliber that keeps accurate to within -2/+2 seconds per day. This movement also gives the watch a hearty power reserve of 70 hours (about 47 soccer games). To top it off, the wrist candy is waterproof to 330 feet (100 meters).

Priced at $41,500, the Rolex is one of the more accessible models in James’s collection. For context, the star athlete’s Diamond-Encrusted “Eye of the Tiger” Rolex Daytona and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon were previously listed on the resale market for $214,900 and $163,900, respectively. The N.B.A. great also owns a pricey Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany-Blue dial. Although it originally cost $52,635 upon release, the coveted model has been known to fetch as much as $6.5 million at auction.

The Day-Date is perhaps better suited to be your daily beater, then.

