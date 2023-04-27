Lenny Kravitz Is Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Jaeger-LeCoultre and Lenny Kravitz are taking their relationship to the next level.

The four-time Grammy-winning musician has been named as a new ambassador for the Swiss watchmaker, just one month after rocking a Reverso on stage at the 2023 Oscars.

“With his artistry, inventiveness, and ability to transcend genres, Lenny epitomizes Jaeger-LeCoultre’s values and style,” Jaeger-LeCoultre CEO Catherine Rénier said in a statement.

Kravitz wearing the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon. Jaeger-LeCoultre

A true Renaissance man, Kravitz has explored singing, songwriting, producing, acting, and designing throughout his prolific, three-decade-plus career. He has also been an avid watch enthusiast since childhood, with a love for horology that began with his father’s chronographs.

“I feel very drawn to Jaeger-LeCoultre,” Kravitz said. “The way they combine such a high level of craftsmanship, design, and function in their watches—that really resonates with me.”

According to the Maison, the Reverso is one of the “Fly Away” singer’s favorite timepieces. First released in 1931, the flip-face model has been reimagined over the past century but remains Jaeger-LeCoultre’s most recognizable piece of wrist candy. The iteration Kravitz donned at the Oscars was the Reverso Classic Duoface Small Seconds (approximately $11,700), but the version he is wearing in the new publicity pics is a Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon (price upon request). The latter design is equipped with an ultra-thin, pink-gold case, a flying tourbillon that is visible on both sides, and a manually wound movement (caliber 847).

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon. Jaeger-LeCoultre

“Beyond the function of a watch, style is very important—how it looks and the way it fits on your wrist,” Kravitz explains. “You have to really connect with it.”

At once bold and striking, the Reverso seems to fit perfectly with Kravitz’s daring, rockstar style. The fashion-forward 58-year-old received the “Fashion Icon” award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) last year due to his highly distinctive and constantly evolving aesthetic. Similarly, JLC continues to push the envelope when it comes to watch design.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon. Jaeger-LeCoultre

“My Jaeger-LeCoultre pieces feel like they have always been there—they blend with me and their style is absolutely timeless,” the singer adds. “You can really make these watches your own and when you want to change the mood, change the vibe, they always fit. It’s as if they become one with you.”

Kravitz recently completed the filming of a new campaign with newly appointed JLC ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit fame. The video and images will be released in May.