Cellini’s Leon Adams Predicts the Year Ahead in Watchmaking

How would you describe your buying strategy this year?

After 2017, with the glut of merchandise produced by Switzerland, I’m definitely buying more cautiously because I find that if we need something, it’s still available. With smaller brands, where production is limited, I’m going heavy to try to secure those pieces, but with the bigger brands I’m going lighter. With some brands, candidly, we don’t know what to buy because there are so many SKU’s available. If you have 100s of different models in seven different sizes and 13 different dials, we can’t decide what our clients will like. So instead, we just lay back and wait for the customer to tell us what they want and then get it in.