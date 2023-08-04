Lionel Messi Rocked a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph to His Latest Inter Miami Game

Apparently, Lionel Messi is now a Patek guy.

The Argentinian soccer legend has an expansive, multi-brand collection but has been favoring the family-owned Genevan watchmaker of late. He rocked a platinum Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 5270P at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris last February. A few months before that, he sported a white-gold Nautilus Perpetual Calendar Ref. 5740/1G at the World Cup. Now he’s stepped out in a white-gold Aquanaut Chronograph Ref. 5968G.

Messi was spotted wearing the Patek ahead of his Leagues Cup game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night. The Inter Miami forward later scored twice to secure a 3-1 win over Orlando City and advance his team to the round of 16 in the inaugural competition. Again, he showcased all the elegance and precision of a chronograph on the field.

Reference 5968G in midnight blue. Patek Philippe

Patek first launched the Aquanaut Chronograph in steel in 2018, then released a white-gold edition (Ref. 5968G) in 2021. Priced at $75,700, the model is available with either a khaki or midnight blue dial that is decorated with a classic checkerboard grid. Messi opted for a midnight blue face that is enlivened by a black-gradient rim.

WATCH

Measuring a hair over 42 mm, the satin-finished white-gold case is water-resistant to 394 feet (120 meters) and protects all the watch’s intricate inner workings. The dial features a date display at 3 o’clock and a 60-minute counter at 6 o’clock that mirrors the bezel’s rounded octagonal shape. The self-winding mechanical movement (caliber CH 28-520 C) comes with a nifty flyback function on which the center chronograph hand also works as a permanent seconds hand.

Messi arriving at DRV PNK Stadium on August 2. Hector Vivas/Getty

To keep the piece cohesive, the composite strap is the same blue hue as the dial. It is equipped with the watchmaker’s patented fold-over clasp, which is secured by four independent catches for added strength and durability.

The back of Reference 5968G. Patek Philippe

Aside from Patek, Messi primarily reps wrist candy by Rolex and Audemars Piguet. The footballer partnered with AP on a limited-edition Royal Oak in 2021 and wore a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master to sign his $80 million contract with Paris Saint-Germain the same year. He seems to be all about Patek in 2023, though.