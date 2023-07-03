Max Verstappen Shows Off His Custom TAG Heuer Monaco After Winning the Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen proved he is a one-of-a-kind racer at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend. The watch he was rocking was one-of-a-kind, too.

The Red Bull driver took his fifth consecutive win on Sunday in a nail-biting race riddled with track-limit offenses. (The Dutchman also won Saturday’s 62-mile sprint after almost colliding with teammate Sergio Pérez in the opening lap.) He celebrated the victory on the podium with what appeared to be a custom TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph on his wrist.

The one-off was created especially for Verstappen and given to him at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix back in May. A triumph of form and function, the watch features a sandblasted Grade 2 titanium case and a striking skeleton dial. The face is distinguished by bright blue accents, a luminescent date window, and an eye-catching sub-register marking Verstappen’s number “1.” (Every month, when the date jumps to one, the number is emblazoned in red.)

A close-up of Verstappen’s trophy and chronograph. Mark Thompson/Getty

The piece is powered by TAG’s in-house Heuer 02 movement, which is equipped with a column wheel and vertical clutch. The automatic caliber delivers an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance of up to 100 meters. It is also clearly visible through a sapphire-crystal window on the caseback.

The caseback. Arnaud Moro/TAG Heuer

The words “one of one” are engraved on the watch, along with two stars that symbolize Verstappen’s 2021 and 2022 championship wins. (We imagine a third star will be added shortly as the 25-year-old is now leading the driver standings by a comfortable 81 points and is the favorite to win the 2023 F1 Championship.)

Verstappen celebrates his win on the podium. Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty

TAG actually has a long history of presenting champions with avant-garde wrist candy that honors their achievements. The watchmaker says that during the golden era of motorsport in the 1970s, drivers considered the gift of a TAG to be a sign of success. TAG also designed a custom chronograph for Sergio Perez. His iteration was characterized by a DLC titanium case and turquoise touches.

Verstappen wore a Monaco Titan to celebrate winning his first Driver’s Championship back in 2021. Let’s see if he chooses to rock a Monoco again this year, then.