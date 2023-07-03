Quantcast
Max Verstappen Shows Off His Custom TAG Heuer Monaco After Winning the Austrian Grand Prix

The two-time F1 champ wore a one-off chronograph while celebrating on the podium.

Max Verstappen Custom TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Getty/Arnaud Moro/TAG Heuer

Max Verstappen proved he is a one-of-a-kind racer at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend. The watch he was rocking was one-of-a-kind, too.

The Red Bull driver took his fifth consecutive win on Sunday in a nail-biting race riddled with track-limit offenses. (The Dutchman also won Saturday’s 62-mile sprint after almost colliding with teammate Sergio Pérez in the opening lap.) He celebrated the victory on the podium with what appeared to be a custom TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph on his wrist.

The one-off was created especially for Verstappen and given to him at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix back in May. A triumph of form and function, the watch features a sandblasted Grade 2 titanium case and a striking skeleton dial. The face is distinguished by bright blue accents, a luminescent date window, and an eye-catching sub-register marking Verstappen’s number “1.” (Every month, when the date jumps to one, the number is emblazoned in red.)

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 02: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing holds his trophy on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
A close-up of Verstappen’s trophy and chronograph. Mark Thompson/Getty

The piece is powered by TAG’s in-house Heuer 02 movement, which is equipped with a column wheel and vertical clutch. The automatic caliber delivers an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance of up to 100 meters. It is also clearly visible through a sapphire-crystal window on the caseback.

Max Verstappen Custom TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph
The caseback. Arnaud Moro/TAG Heuer

The words “one of one” are engraved on the watch, along with two stars that symbolize Verstappen’s 2021 and 2022 championship wins. (We imagine a third star will be added shortly as the 25-year-old is now leading the driver standings by a comfortable 81 points and is the favorite to win the 2023 F1 Championship.)

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 02: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates the victory of the GP of Austria on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)
Verstappen celebrates his win on the podium. Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty

TAG actually has a long history of presenting champions with avant-garde wrist candy that honors their achievements. The watchmaker says that during the golden era of motorsport in the 1970s, drivers considered the gift of a TAG to be a sign of success. TAG also designed a custom chronograph for Sergio Perez. His iteration was characterized by a DLC titanium case and turquoise touches.

Verstappen wore a Monaco Titan to celebrate winning his first Driver’s Championship back in 2021. Let’s see if he chooses to rock a Monoco again this year, then.

