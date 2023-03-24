MB&F Drops a New Skeletonized Perpetual Calendar With a Salmon-Colored Dial Plate

MB&F’s latest release fuses two rare watchmaking concepts into one.

In 2015, the Swiss luxury watchmaker unveiled its bestselling Legacy Machine Perpetual timepiece. The limited-edition timepiece was made in collaboration with independent Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell and dropped in a number of variations from 18-karat gold to platinum. Now, for the first time ever, the watchmaker is offering the piece in stainless steel with a rare salmon-colored dial plate for a touch of distinction.

The MB&F LM Perpetual Stainless Steel with a salmon-hued dial plate. MB&F

Thanks to its open dial design, the 44 mm watch is just as eye-catching as former series models. Skeletonized subdials appear to float above the complication with no apparent support alongside a perpetual calendar located at the top of the watch’s movement, making it easier to view from above. The calendar’s big lever is intentionally not included in this model’s design. MB&F’s mechanical processor also enables the center of the complication which saved space and allowed for more design freedom, according to the brand. The new salmon-hued dial can easily be spotted beneath these key design features tastefully illuminating their magic.

The new LM Perpetual runs on a fully integrated calibre composed of 581 components. With no module or base movement, the watchmaker’s in-house movement provides a new system for calculating the number of days in each month. It also reframes the aesthetics of the perpetual calendar by placing the full complication on dial-free display beneath a suspended balance. That perpetual calendar uses a default 28-day month and adds extra days as needed, meaning that each month always has the exact number of days required, without the need to fast-forward manually or skip days. The watch also has a quickset pusher to adjust the year.

A close-up look at the watch’s movement, composed of 581 components. MB&F

Running at a frequency of 18,000 vph, the movement provides a 72-hour power reserve. The watch’s transparent dial and caseback are protected by sapphire crystal that has been treated with an anti-reflective coating on both sides. Strap options for the dynamic new piece includes a hand-stitched alligator strap in black, gray, brown, or blue that don complimentary folding buckles in gold, titanium, or stainless steel for a clean finish.

The new LM Perpetual timepiece in stainless steel retails for $192,436 via the MB&F website.