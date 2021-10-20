MB&F Just Dropped a Titanium Version of Its Steampunky LM Perpetual Watch

MB&F’s Legacy Machine watches don’t look like the kind of thing you’d want to take into the wild, even though they’re essentially high-concept sports watches. But the brand’s latest version of its LM Perpetual, the first in a titanium case, might be its most robust design yet.

On Wednesday, the Swiss watchmaker released the LM Perpetual EVO, a 44 mm perpetual calendar watch that, if the marketing materials are any indication, was created to work hard and play hard. The limited-edition timepiece uses a no-bezel construction—meaning its domed sapphire crystal is fused directly to the case. This model also features a new element called the FlexRing (essentially a stainless steel shock absorber fitted between the case and movement) which offers better resistance to impacts.

The new watch’s face features an increased openness to meant to highlight its easy-to-read calendar indications and the functions of its dial-side components. The largest of these, MB&F’s hovering balance wheel, sits at the center of the dial. The hand-wound movement achieves up to 72 hours of power reserve.

The LM Perpetual EVO is the first in the series to offer integrated rubber straps (in black, gray, and white) as opposed to the leather straps seen on the watchmaker’s earlier references, which helps its sporty bona fides.

The LM Perpetual was launched in 2015 and featured a novel perpetual calendar mechanism and a movement powered by a split escapement; since then, MB&F has created a number of limited editions that have been known to sell out in record time. The movement, designed by watchmaker Stephen McDonell, features a mechanical processor based on a 28-day month that adds on additional days as required depending on the month. It’s also remarkably easy to set, with individual pushers for the day, date, month and leap year phase indication.

The latest edition, which features a green CVD dial plate, is now available for $176,000. MB&F says it will only make 20 of these watches a year. To buy one of your own, visit the MB&F website to find a retailer near you.