This New Watch Retail Concept Is Launching With Daniel Roth’s Rare Timepieces

Back in 2018, renowned collector and watch industry veteran William Massena founded Massena LAB, a creative studio for independent watchmakers to design and develop timepieces all with the goal of enhancing the future of watchmaking. The “LAB” most obviously stands for the “laboratory” in which these creations are birthed. However, it also stands for “collaboration,” with community being at the core of Massena LAB’s mission.

Today, the brand further emphasizes the importance of community in the watch sphere with the launch of Massena HOUSE. This all-new community and retail concept aims to bring the world of independent watchmaking into one central hub. Here, independent artisans can connect with enthusiasts in an authentic and meaningful way through their individual talent, creativity, and imaginative spirit.

The retail component of Massena HOUSE is an added bonus for the collector community to discover and purchase unique and innovative models from independent watchmakers. Massena HOUSE will be an authorized retailer for a select number of leading independent brands, beginning with Daniel Roth.

Daniel Roth’s legacy was revived earlier this year with a new spin on the watchmaker’s signature tourbillon: the Tourbillon Souscription. The goal of the brand remains the same as it was when it was first founded in 1988: to draw on the expertise of the world’s finest watchmakers, constructors, and specialist suppliers to create beautiful and artisanal timepieces. This mission perfectly aligns with those of Massena LAB, so it comes as no surprise Massena HOUSE will be one of only a few retailers worldwide to sell Daniel Roth watches.

Daniel Roth Souscription Tourbillon Daniel Roth

“Massena HOUSE is dedicated to creating an environment where enthusiasts can experience the craftsmanship and passion of independent watchmakers in a new and exciting way,” said William Massena, founder of Massena LAB. “Like La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, Massena HOUSE is committed to celebrating the creative spirit of Daniel Roth, and we are incredibly excited to have been named one of the very few authorized dealers of Daniel Roth in the world.”

For more information on Massena HOUSE, please visit the Massena LAB website.