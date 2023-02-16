Michael B. Jordan Wore a Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix and Over $140,000 in Tiffany Diamonds to the ‘Creed III’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with Creed III, and the Black Panther star made sure to step out looking like a boss for the movie’s London premiere.

For the red carpet at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square, Jordan donned a custom black Prada suit that really let his accessories shine. He wore a Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Self-Winding watch with a silver “sector” 1950s-inspired dial, 40mm steel case and black leather strap. The watch features an openworked caseback that shows off a 22k gold oscillating weight and is finished with the brand’s signature Maltese Cross logo and indicates the hours, minutes and date. The watch is priced at $12,300, and Jordan finished the look with a handful of magnificent Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson at the European Premiere of Creed III Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Front and center, Jordan showed off two Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock brooches, designed by Jean Schlumberger and favored by celebrities like Jay-Z, who recently wore one of these brooches to the 2023 Grammys. These brooches currently cost between $69,000 and $140,000, with price varying depending on the size and included stones. Jordan showcased one 52-carat amethyst brooch and one miniature 2-carat aquamarine brooch, both studded with round-cut diamonds and pink sapphire and crafted with 18k yellow gold and platinum.

Vacheron Constantin Fiftysix Vacheron Constantin

Jordan showed even more love to the jeweler with a $14,800 white gold Tiffany Lock Bangle with pavé diamonds on his right wrist and Tiffany & Co. diamond studs in his ears. The Lock Bangle is part of a recent gender-neutral collection from the jeweler, with a design inspired by padlocks.

The Creed III director has stayed loyal to his favorite luxury brands over the years, previously appearing at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in a yellow gold Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 and a yellow gold diamond set version of the same Tiffany Lock Bracelet.