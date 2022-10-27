Michael B. Jordan Wore Two of This Year’s Hottest Watch and Jewelry Designs on the Red Carpet

Michael B. Jordan isn’t afraid to make a sartorial statement. He regularly hits the red carpet sporting labels including Tom Ford, Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. He’s a sucker for a tailor-made suit but isn’t afraid to stray from traditional styles and play with color, pattern, texture and cut. For Jordan, the devil is in the details, and his fashion sense extends to every accessory, from diamond studs to necklaces and lapel pins. Of course, he knows a look isn’t complete without the perfect watch.

When it comes to his timepiece of choice, Jordan has largely worked with Piaget. His collection of watches ranges from diamond-decked models like the Altiplano Ultimate to more minimalist pieces like the Altiplano Date to totally avant-garde styles like the Polo Skeleton or even more complex models like the Polo Tourbillon.

However, sometimes Jordan likes to switch it up. At Wednesday’s premiere of Marvel Studios’ new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he wowed on the red (or rather purple) carpet in a daring yellow suit by Louis Vuitton, diamond-set cuffs from the new Tiffany Lock bracelet collection and a yellow gold Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222.

The Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 is an iconic model from the 1970s reissued this year, to the delight of collectors, in a contemporary 37mm case. Its tonneau-shaped case has a contrasting round dial and a grooved bezel as well as an integrated bracelet reminiscent of the era. The sporty look remains elegant with its monochromatic 18-karat yellow gold construction and the brand’s signature typeface and Maltese cross logo. Inside, you’ll find the caliber 2455/2 self-winding movement offering standard minutes and hours as well as the date. The watch is priced at $69,000.

Tiffany’s yellow gold, diamond set Lock bracelet retails for $32,000; Vacheron Constantin’s Historiques 222 goes for $69,000. Tiffany, Vacheron Constantin

Jordan paired the Historiques 222 with some of the latest additions to the Tiffany catalog: An oversized necklace from its HardWear collection and two of its gender-neutral Lock cuffs. The design of the bracelets draws inspiration from padlocks, an important motif from the Tiffany archives representing togetherness and inclusivity. The price of the collection ranges from $6,800 to $32,000 depending on the combination of metal and diamond accents. The yellow and white gold bracelets offered a solid complement to the revived watch design: a perfect blend of old and new.