Michael Jordan Just Rocked His Everose-Gold Rolex Daytona at the NASCAR Ally 400

Even when he’s trying to dress down, Michael Jordan’s wardrobe makes it clear he’s got great taste.

Just look at the Everose-gold Rolex Daytona His Airness wore before this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 race in Nashville. The coveted timepiece rescues what would have been an otherwise forgettable outfit.

Jordan, who is the primary owner of the 23XI Racing team, was spotted wearing a simple outfit that included a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, camo cargo shorts and a sparkling Daytona (first identified by Instagram watch expert @niccoloy) while watching testing on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for the NBA great, his NASCAR team didn’t do well in the actual race the next day. Driver Bubba Wallace finished 15th in the No. 23 car, while teammate Tyler Reddick finished 30th in the No. 45 car.

Michael Jordan’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126505-0003 Rolex

Jordan’s team may not have left the Nashville Speedway with a victory, but he could at least take solace in owning one of the finest watches on display at the race track this past weekend. His Cosmograph Daytona appears to be the Ref. 126505-0003. This particular version of the classic motorsports chronograph has a 40 mm Oyster case made from 18-karat Everose gold. Housed in the case is a Bright Black and Sundust dial set with diamond hour markers that is topped with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and an Everose-gold bezel engraved with a tachymetric scale. Completing the package is a matching Oyster bracelet with three-piece solid links and a folding Oysterlock safety clasp.

The Ref. 126505-0003, like this year’s other Daytonas, is powered by a Rolex’s new in-house Cal. 4131 movement. The evolutionary step up from the Cal. 4130 features bridges decorated with the watchmaker’s Côtes de Genève finishing and has a 72-hour power reserve.

As eye-catching as Jordan’s Everose-gold Daytona may be, it’s relatively modest compared to the UR-220 RG he wore to last year’s Ally 400. That futuristic timepiece cost $155,000, while this decidedly more traditional model goes for $44,500. We have a feeling Jordan, who’s already a billionaire and about to sell his stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion, didn’t think twice before buying either watch.