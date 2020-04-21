Quantcast
// RR One

Why Michael Jordan Wearing This Roger Dubuis Watch in ‘The Last Dance’ Is ’90s Perfection

The NBA legend has long shown an affinity for outlandish watches.

Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance' ESPN

ESPN’s new 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, highlights Michael Jordan’s indefatigable and obsessive hunt for NBA titles. The legendary Bulls guard collected six championship rings during his playing days. Since then, the NBA legend has turned his attention to building another kind of collection: watches.

In the first two parts of the documentary, which focuses on Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls’s quest for a sixth title, the game’s greatest player can be seen wearing an eye-catching Roger Dubuis timepiece. That specific model is none other than the Excalibur Spider Pirelli with a skeleton dial, a watch that almost seems tailor-made to the No. 23.

It’s easy to see why the Excalibur Spider Pirelli would appeal to someone who’s never truly left the ‘90s behind. The titanium timepiece, reference no. EX0745, is big and bold, just like the NBA legend’s most famous outfits. This particular watch is finished in titanium and black, has striking skeleton dial, a movement consisting of 167 components and a band made from the actual tires from a Formula One race-winning car. It sports a $72,000 price tag, which may sound steep to some, but is barely a drop in the bucket for Jordan, who in retirement has gone on to become the principle owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli, Ref. No. EX0745

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli – Automatic Skeleton, Ref. No. EX0745  Roger Dubuis

That Jordan would show off such an impressive timepiece in The Last Dance should come as no surprise. The athlete-turned-business mogul has long shown an affinity for outlandish watches. Other memorable pieces in his collection include a futuristic Urwork UR-202, an ornate Ulysse Nardin Sonata and a sporty (and supersized) Richard Mille RM-032.

While MJ’s collection may rival any pro athlete’s, it’s not even the most exclusive watch that appears in the documentary. That title may belongs to his second banana, Scottie Pippen. In the first two episodes of the series, Jordan’s most famous teammate can be seen wearing another Roger Dubuis watch—an Excalibur Double Flying Tourbillon. The price tag for the white gold watch? A jaw-dropping $305,000.

More Watch Collector

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad