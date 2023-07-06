From Jay-Z’s Patek to Mbappe’s Hublot, the 5 Wildest Watches We Saw at the White Party

In 2021, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin decided to throw a housewarming party for his $50 million estate in Bridgehampton. For the past two years, the tradition has continued with a star-studded event that has become the place to see and be seen each summer, and this year was no exception.

The billionaire’s now-famous white party took place over the recent Fourth of July holiday with guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Odell Beckham Jr., Usher, and Kim Kardashian—many of whom wore some serious watches to the event.

But you didn’t have to be there to see the watches up close. We got some pretty good insight into the horological wonders on display thanks to the slew of photos taken at the event and a little help from TikTok. The social media platform has been on the rise in the watch community with a whole new generation of collectors like @chad.alexander whose videos spotlight watches from film, sports, celebrity collections, and special events like the iconic white party. Here are five of the craziest watches spotted at the monochromatic holiday bash that are anything but vanilla.

Jay Z’s Patek Philippe

Jay-Z and Beyoncè at Rubin’s White Party. Michael Rubin, Sotheby’s

Among the A-list guests in attendance were Beyonce and Jay Z, who was sporting his famous vintage yellow gold Patek Philippe Ref. 2499/101J. You may recall when the 24-time Grammy Award-winning artist was first spotted wearing the rare Patek at his own afterparty following the Oscars in March of this year. Only 349 models of the perpetual calendar chronograph were ever created, all manufactured between 1950 and 1985. However, the legendary rapper’s particular configuration is even more exceptional with fewer than four examples ever made. While we still don’t know the exact value of Jay Z’s particular model, a pink gold variation of the Ref. 2499 sold at Sotheby’s for $7.7 million last year.

Kevin Hart’s Audemars Piguet

From left, Usher, Rubin, and Hart at the White Party. Michael Rubin, Chrono24

Avid watch collector Kevin Hart was another celebrity at the white party, and he decided to wear his yellow gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar for the occasion. While Hart is known for his vast collection, he’s a particular fan of AP, and owns models including the the Tourbillon Extra-Thin Openworked, white ceramic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar and two Flying Tourbillons with “Tapisserie Evolutive” dials in purple and green, and a slew of others. Rather than one of his more audacious models, Hart kept it (comparatively) subdued at the event, wearing a Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar with a white dial rendered in solid yellow gold. You can find the model in the secondhand market for just north of six figures—a dealer is asking $118,000 for the example above via Chrono24.

Kylian Mbappe’s Hublot

Rubin and Mbappe at the White Party. Michael Rubin, World’s Best

Athletes like Kylian Mbappe were also among those in attendance at Rubin’s Hamptons soiree. The French pro soccer player was wearing his limited-edition Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Sapphire, which was a perfect match for the monochromatic theme. Mbappe has been a Hublot ambassador since 2018, and in the past five years, he’s accumulated an impressive collection of timepieces from the brand, including a Big Bang Unico Titanium Rainbow, Big Bang Pink Millennial, and of course models like the Big Bang E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The limited-run model he chose for the white party will set you back around $65,000 pre-owned.

Tom Brady’s Patek Philippe

Brady with Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Rubin’s White Party. Michael Rubin, 1stDibs

Tom Brady was another star athlete who made Rubin’s guest list. He took the white theme quite literally, opting for a white dial Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 for the event. Brady is also an avid watch enthusiast with an expansive collection to choose from, but we can’t blame him for picking the stainless steel 5711 with white dial for this particular occasion. No watch seems more appropriate for a swanky summer party in the Hamptons. In the secondary market, you can find this particular iteration of the highly coveted reference for around $100,000.

Corey Gamble’s Patek Philippe

From left: DJ Khaled, another guest, Rubin, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Gamble. Michael Rubin, Patek

Patek Philippe seemed to be the brand of choice among many of the top celebrities at Rubin’s white party, including Corey Gamble. Gamble is clearly a fan of the legendary Swiss watchmaker with a collection spanning from the rose gold Nautilus Travel Time with a blue dial to the rare Grand Complication Celestial Emerald in platinum. He even snagged one of the impossible-to-find Tiffany Blue Ref. 5711s. This past weekend, the successful talent manager chose a rose gold Patek Philippe Grand Complication with a black dial, which perfectly popped against the white backdrop of the soiree. This watch currently retails for around a quarter of a million in the pre-owned market.

To take a closer look at all these celebrities and their watches as well as even more A-listers who attended the all-star festivities, check out this post from @chad.alexander on TikTok.