Soccer Star Mo Salah Just Added a Baby Blue Audemars Piguet Royal Oak to His Watch Collection

Pro athletes in nearly every sport imaginable have some relationship with watches, whether they serve as Swiss manufacture’s official brand ambassador or they’re simply a collector. Owning a luxury watch (or two or three or dozens) has become a rite of passage when reaching a certain level of success in many career paths, particularly those that crown you a champion.

When it comes to champions of their sport in the world of pro soccer, Mo Salah, forward for Liverpool and captain of Egypt’s national team, immediately comes to mind. In the Premier League, he’s the record holder for most goals scored in a single season and for most consecutive seasons scoring on opening day. At this rate, he will likely go down as one of the greatest players for Liverpool—as well as one of the best attacking Premier League players of all time, which is a huge feat. With his hard-earned paychecks, Salah is known for giving back, but he’s invested some of his earnings for fun as well, like building a killer watch collection.

Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While boarding a flight for Wednesday’s match between Liverpool and Ajax, the World, European and Premier League champion was sporting what appears to be a unique variation of Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak Offshore watch. Salah’s version features a blue dial with a “Méga Tapisserie” pattern and the brand’s latest flyback chronograph caliber 4404. Salah also has two other notable AP Royal Oak models in his collection. The first is a custom variation of the Offshore in Liverpool’s team colors: red, green and gold. This special model was created by the brand for Salah and his teammates following their long-awaited Premier League win in 2020. In addition, he owns a Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT.

Though AP certainly seems to be the legendary footballer’s favorite brand, his collection also includes pieces from Hublot, Urwerk, Ulysse Nardin and Roger Dubuis. From Hublot, he opts for the Big Bang Unico Sapphire, and from Urwerk, the 105 CT Streamliner. From Ulysse Nardin, he’s chosen the Freak Lab, which features an 18-karat white gold construction and offers tourbillon functionality. Fittingly from Roger Dubuis, his watch of choice is the Excalibur Spider Pirelli-Skeleton RDDBEX0747, whose intricate movement, bezel, case and strap showcase bold red accents reminiscent of Liverpool’s signature hue.