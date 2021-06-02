Montblanc Honors the Modern Woman With a Starry New $35,000 Limited-Edition Timepiece

Montblanc wants to honor the modern woman, and it’s doing so the only way it knows how: by releasing two new watches.

The Bohème Perpetual Calendar Limited Edition 88 is $35,000 reference that comes in a 38 mm 18-karat white gold case set with 58 Top Wesselton diamonds along the bezel. The stunning dial showcases a starry night sky with a new Aventurine glass. Powered by the German watchmaker’s movement calibre MB 29.22, the piece features a patented perpetual calendar mechanism that indicates the day, date, month, leap year and a second time zone from the center—combined with a 24-hour display and a day and night indicator at 9 o’ clock. As the moniker suggests, the timepiece will be limited to just 88 examples.

According to the watchmaker, the limited-edition release offers one of the most readable perpetual calendars on the market. You can set the time both forwards and backwards through the crown, allowing for a rapid adjustment of one month in under a minute. The reference also features a realistic domed moonphase designed for precision; the watchmakers says it requires adjustments just once every 122 years.

The perpetual calendar took three years to develop due to the movement’s complexity. Montblanc’s distinct calibre is comprised of 378 components, and 259 of those pieces—specifically wheels and cams—are dedicated to the calendar’s function. By contrast, most perpetual calendars function using levers which make it impossible for collectors to adjust the watch in both directions. Due to a safety feature, the model also prevents any setting between the hours of 6 pm and 12 pm, which is the time frame when manipulation could damage the movement.

To complete the picture, the watch is fitted with a blue alligator strap that highlights an 18-karat white gold pin buckle set with a diamond. In a statement, the watchmaker said its Bohème Collection is designed for women who are “confident, creative, and always true to herself. She pushes herself to reach her goals, never giving up on her dreams.”

In addition to the Bohème Perpetual Calendar Limited 88, the watchmaker is also releasing the Bohème Day & Night 34 mm. This piece comes presented in a stainless-steel bracelet, as well as a bi-color model that features an 18-karat rose gold bezel set. Both styles showcase 72 Top Wesselton diamonds for $3,535. You can also get the model in a 30 mm size with different straps, including a bund strap without a clasp for $3,590.

Both watches are available now. You’ll find the Montblanc Bohème Day & Night 34 mm model on Montblanc.com. Meanwhile. collectors can pick-up the Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar Limited 88 reference exclusively at the watchmaker’s boutiques.