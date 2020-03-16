Montblanc’s Latest Chronograph Is a Salmon-Hued Throwback to a 1940s Classic

Montblanc did a deep dive into its extensive archives when developing its latest model. The result? An ode to one of its most famous designs.

The German company, which makes its famed watches in Switzerland, looked to its classic Minerva watch when developing what would become its Heritage Monopusher Chronograph, taking inspiration from models originally produced in the 1940s and ’50s. All three new watches in the offering display careful attention to detail, from a green time-only watch to a single pusher chronograph with a chocolate brown dial. Perhaps the most striking of them all is a salmon dial chronograph with a single pusher integrated into the crown.

Though the style may look to the past as its jumping-off point, it has a thoroughly modern aesthetic thanks to its contemporary 42mm polished stainless steel case which features curved horns with facets. This is tempered by a traditional sapphire crystal glass cover for a vintage touch.

The model’s face is carefully marked with stud-like hour indicators with the exception of numerals at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions, all of which are black rhodium-coated. The hour and minute hands are also black rhodium-coated and feature luminous material running down their centers. The contrasting blued steel baton hands for the seconds and the chronograph indications mean the watch is highly legible.

The chronograph placed at the 3 o’clock position has an indicator at the 3-, 6- and 9-minute markers, a throwback to the days of coin-operated telephones when people needed to track the length and cost of a call. A distinctive Minerva Manufacture embossed symbol across the back again signals its design heritage while a dark gray alligator strap secures it to the wrist.

This monopusher uses an in-house automatic MB 25.12 caliber movement––which is based on the Sellita SW 510 movement––with a 48-hour power reserve and operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour with 50 meters of water-resistance.

To learn more and purchase the $4,950 stunner for yourself, head over to the brand’s website.