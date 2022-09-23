Montblanc Just Made the Star Legacy Full Calendar Watch More Stylish and Simple

Montblanc wants to make the Star Legacy Full Calendar shine even brighter.

The Swiss watchmaker has redesigned the best-selling timepiece to make it more user-friendly. The three new 42 mm models are equipped with an updated movement that allows you to easily set the calendar via two pushers rather than the previous four. It’s the little things, right?

Similar to the original, the newcomers sport stainless steel cases with straight horns and steps along the side. References MB128676 and MB128677 display Roman numerals and blue-leaf hands. Reference MB128715, meanwhile, features new rose gold-coated Arabic numerals and matching leaf-shaped hands.

From left to right: Montblanc Star Legacy Full Calendar References MB128676 (with a stainless-steel bracelet) and MB128677.

The improvements don’t stop there, either. Each piece has a wider moon phase aperture and upgraded day and month apertures that are easier to read. The automatic MB 24.30 movement, which functions at 28,000 vph, provides you with an improved 50-hour power reserve and an impressive water resistance of up to 164 feet (50 meters).

For the unversed, the Montblanc Star Legacy Full Calendar was originally inspired by the way humans started out measuring time—by tracking the stars. The design codes, however, were informed by the classic Minerva pocket watches of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Like the first edition, the new trio is replete with charming historic details, such as a railway track with dots, a date hand with a red half-moon tip and a Montblanc emblem on the counterweight of the second hand. The filet sauté detailing that runs around the periphery of the dial and the watchmaker’s famous exploding star guilloche pattern may also drum up feelings of nostalgia within collectors.

Ref. MB128715 with new rose gold-coated Arabic numerals and matching leaf-shaped gold hands.

All three models have a stainless-steel caseback with an inset pane of sapphire crystal. As for strap options, you’ll be able to choose either a stainless-steel bracelet or a blue Sfumato alligator leather strap with a semi-matt finish.

The new riffs on the Star Legacy Full Calendar range from $4,900 to $5,200. Not bad for a simplified take on a classic.