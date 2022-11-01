Montblanc Just Added Another Stainless Steel Model to Its Line of World Timer Watches

Montblanc’s Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum has been the brand’s signature world timer since it launched in 2014. The initial model was particularly notable for showcasing a stainless steel construction instead of a precious metal. However, the brand went on to add a rose gold version several years later and eventually a limited edition variation for the UAE. Today, Montblanc continues the world timer’s legacy with its fourth addition to the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum collection, which features a stainless steel case with a rich black and gray dial highlighted by rose gold continents and meridians, bringing a fresh new look to the line.

Through each iteration of the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum, Montblanc has maintained a standard profile. Drawing inspiration from Minerva’s pocket watches from the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum models feature polished pebble-shaped cases and onion-shaped crowns at three o’clock. In addition, you’ll find a rectangular pusher at eight o’clock that operates the world time function.

Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum Montblanc

Each of the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum watches, including the latest version, is housed in a modern 43mm case with an exhibition caseback highlighting the brand’s caliber MB 29.20 automatic movement. The MB 29.20 offers hours, minutes, a world time indication and a day and night display.

The most exciting aspect of the new Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum is the unique color scheme. Here, the dial consists of two layers. The bottom or base layer lays the foundation with a rotating, split color disc in light and dark gray, featuring a guilloche pattern and indicating day or night hours. Atop that is the upper disc, which is constructed from transparent sapphire crystal with applied outlines of the continents from the vantage point of the North Pole. The rendering of the continents and meridians appears in rose gold, which really pops on the gray backdrop.

While the new Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum offers a luxurious dress watch feel and impressive functionality, it will only set you back $7,000. The model is available today on Montblanc’s website and in all Montblanc boutiques worldwide.